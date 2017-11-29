The Sun News
Nasarawa 2018 budget scales First Reading same day Al-makura proposes N122b

Nasarawa 2018 budget scales First Reading same day Al-makura proposes N122b

— 29th November 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Al-makura of Nasarawa State apparently did not bargain for what he got from the state’s House of Assembly, on Wednesday, as the 2018 Appropriation Bill he presented to the lawmakers scaled First Reading stage right in his presence there.

Governor Al-makura of Nasarawa State had, on Wednesday, presented a budget estimate of N122 billion to the State House of Assembly for 2018 fiscal year.

The budget, christened, “Budget of sustainable development,” Governor Al-makura said the figure represents increase of 34.25 per cent over the N67 billion budgeted for 2017.

The governor said that the proposal was made up of N71 billion capital expenditure, representing 57.81 per cent and recurrent expenditure of N45 billion, representing 36.79 per cent.

The governor explained that the increment in the 2018 proposal was based on his administration’s resolve to complete and pay all ongoing projects started by his administration

Governor Al-makura said that the budget was to be funded from the following revenue sources, opening balance of N8.4 billion, federation account, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N42.69 billion, aides and grants of N8.74 billion, facility of N10 billion Works, Housing and Urban Development sector had the lion share of N37.30 billion

The governor also urged the people of the state not to panic about the anti-grazing bill passed by some neighboring States.

According to him, “Anti-grazing bill passed by some neighboring States should not make us take hasty decision that will breed confusion and cause social disharmony in our dear state”

He said the task of developing the state and securing better lives for the people requires an atmosphere of conviviality and tranquility across our homes and community.

He said that government will continue to work closely with the law enforcement agencies to secure every part of the state.

Responding to the governor, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi, immediately announced that the Appropriation Bill has scaled through First Reading, while he hit the gavel, as a sign of confirmation of his action.

The Speaker also announced that the Second Reading on the Bill would take place on December 6.

He said the Assembly would pay all necessary attention to the budget and pass it as soon as possible.

The Speaker said that the legislative arm of government had been collaborating with the Executive in advancing the socio-economic development of the state.

The occasion had in attendance the Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Dr. Mustapha Aqwai, the  deputy governor Silas Agara, Secretary to the State Government, cabinet members, among other dignitaries.

