– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - NASA to launch car-sized spacecraft to study Sun
9th August 2018 - NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral
9th August 2018 - Ogun VCDP trains 10 women processors on cassava recipes
9th August 2018 - Offa Robbery: CP advocates increased use of technology to fight crime
9th August 2018 - How Ajimobi forced us out of APC, by Rep
9th August 2018 - Russia calls new US sanctions draconian, rejects poisoning allegations
9th August 2018 - Scholarship: Oil firm targets students in 10 Rivers communities
9th August 2018 - Daura betrayed Buhari to Saraki, says ex-aide in a tell-all interview
9th August 2018 - Katsina North senatorial by-election: Two brothers lock horns on Saturday
9th August 2018 - Ebonyi: IRI seeks more women participation in politics
Home / World News / NASA to launch car-sized spacecraft to study Sun
NASA

NASA to launch car-sized spacecraft to study Sun

— 9th August 2018

NASA

The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is preparing to launch a probe, on Saturday, to study the Sun closer than any other human-made object before, revealing mysteries behind the fiery surface.

According to NASA, the car-sized spacecraft called Parker Solar Probe is set to lift off on a United Launch

Alliance Delta IV Heavy, carrying instruments to study the Sun both remotely and directly.

NASA said one science task of the probe is to study the acceleration of the solar wind and the Sun’s constant outflow of material, while the other is exploring the secret of the corona’s enormously high temperatures.

Besides, Parker Solar Probe’s instruments might reveal the mechanisms at work behind the acceleration of

solar energetic particles, which can reach speeds of more than half the speed of light as they rocket away from the Sun.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral

Such particles can interfere with satellite electronics, especially for satellites outside of Earth’s magnetic field.

According to NASA, the biggest breakthrough for the spacecraft is its cutting-edge heat shield.

“The Thermal Protection System (the heat shield) is one of the spacecraft’s mission-enabling technologies,” said Andy Driesman, Parker Solar Probe project manager at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab.

“It allows the spacecraft to operate at about room temperature.”

The heat shield is a sandwich of carbon-carbon composite surrounding nearly four and half inches of carbon foam, which is about 97 per cent air.

The solar array cooling system and on-board fault management system are also innovations of the probe.

The cooling system allows the solar arrays to produce power under the intense thermal load from the Sun, and the fault management system protects the spacecraft during the long periods of time when the spacecraft can’t communicate with the Earth.

“The launch energy to reach the Sun is 55 times that required to get to Mars, and two times that needed

to get to Pluto,” said Guo Yanping from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, who designed

the mission trajectory.

“During summer, Earth and the other planets in our solar system are in the most favorable alignment to allow us to get close to the Sun,” Guo added.

The Sun constantly sends magnetized material outward, and the magnetic energy can burst out with light

and particle radiation that travel through space and create temporary disruptions in our atmosphere, sometimes garbling radio and communications signals near Earth.

The key to understanding its origins lies in understanding the Sun itself and that’s where Parker Solar Probe comes in, according to the researchers at NASA.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASS INVASION

NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral

— 9th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Sequel to the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) has asked security agencies in the country to remain neutral in the conduct of their duties. The EU also asked security agencies in the country to ensure that independent institutions operate…

  • OGUN VCDP

    Ogun VCDP trains 10 women processors on cassava recipes

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government/IFAD-assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), in Ogun State, has trained 10 women cassava processors on various food recipes. Knowledge Management and Communication Officer of Ogun VCDP, Mr Ibukun Faneye, said this in a statement, in Abeokuta. Faneye said the women and their counterparts from Taraba and Niger states benefitted from a…

  • OFFA

    Offa Robbery: CP advocates increased use of technology to fight crime

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, Mr. Aminu Saleh, has called for increased use of technology to fight crime and ensure adequate security in the country. Saleh made the call in Ilorin while addressing officers and men of the Police after his tour to the Police Area Command and other police formations…

  • AJIMOBI

    How Ajimobi forced us out of APC, by Rep

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiodun Olasupo (ADC- Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa) has blamed Governor Abiola Ajimobi for the defection of members of his Unity Forum in the Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Olasupo who said this at Iwere-Ile in Iwajowa Local Government Area of…

  • SCHOLARSHIP

    Scholarship: Oil firm targets students in 10 Rivers communities

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN An operator in the oil and gas sector, Newcross Exploration and Production Ltd, says it will give scholarship to secondary school students in 10  communities in Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas of  Rivers State. Chief Alapuye Elekiye-Okpara, the company’s consultant for the 2017/2018 NNPC/NewcrossEP Scholarships, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share