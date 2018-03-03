Narrative Landscape signs Chimamanda Adichie

The Lagos-based publishing company, Narrative Landscape Press, has launched its traditional publishing imprint and the acquisition of the rights to the Nigerian editions of bestselling and award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s books.

Dr Eghosa Imasuen, the Director, Business Development of the publishing company, said in a statement, “As a result, we will be publishing special collector’s editions of Ms. Adichie’s body of work, beginning with Purple Hibiscus and continuing through Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, and her non-fiction books, We Should All Be Feminists and Dear Ijeawele.”

He said the publishing outfit had built a reputation for excellence in publishing services business, adding, with “this foray into traditional publishing, we are very excited by the possibilities of working with Ms Adichie on these titles and her future books.”

The new editions of Ms Adichie’s books and novels, he said, would be released to the public in April of 2018, and would be available for purchase as complete sets. “The cover designs, which inspire familiar feelings of home, of nostalgia, and elegance, were designed in collaboration with VLISCO, who provided the cover art,” he informed.

He further announced that Narrative Landscape’s submission’s desk would be open for entries twice a year –March-April and September-October –and was looking for the “kind of writing that conforms to our motto: Our stories, our way.”