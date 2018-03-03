The Sun News
Latest
3rd March 2018 - Narrative Landscape signs Chimamanda Adichie
3rd March 2018 - Literature in a season of anomie
3rd March 2018 - A poem as a dreamer and pacifist (2)
3rd March 2018 - I’m single, waiting for the right man – Etinosa Idemudia, actress
3rd March 2018 - Remy Ohajianya’s lamentation
3rd March 2018 - My plans to give back to society – Mimi Orjiekwe
3rd March 2018 - Ultimus ’ll be Africa’s leading entertainment provider – Ifeanyi Odii
3rd March 2018 - Yes, I’ve been sexually harassed – Christine Godfrey, actress
3rd March 2018 - Lessons 20 years of childlessness taught me – Dennis Inyang, General Overseer, Sure Word Assembly
3rd March 2018 - Spice Up Your Denim With Ankara Blouse
Home / Literary Review / Narrative Landscape signs Chimamanda Adichie

Narrative Landscape signs Chimamanda Adichie

— 3rd March 2018

The Lagos-based publishing company, Narrative Landscape Press, has launched its traditional publishing imprint and the acquisition of the rights to the Nigerian editions of bestselling and award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s books.

Dr Eghosa Imasuen, the Director, Business Development of the publishing company, said  in a statement, “As a result, we will be publishing special collector’s editions of Ms. Adichie’s body of work, beginning with Purple Hibiscus and continuing through Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, and her non-fiction books, We Should All Be Feminists and Dear Ijeawele.”

He said the publishing outfit had built a reputation for excellence in publishing services business, adding, with “this foray into traditional publishing, we are very excited by the possibilities of working with Ms Adichie on these titles and her future books.”

The new editions of Ms Adichie’s books and novels, he said, would be released to the public in April of 2018, and would be available for purchase as complete sets. “The cover designs, which inspire familiar feelings of home, of nostalgia, and elegance, were designed in collaboration with VLISCO, who provided the cover art,” he informed.

He further announced that Narrative Landscape’s submission’s desk would be open for entries twice a year –March-April and September-October –and   was looking for the “kind of writing that conforms to our motto: Our stories, our way.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I’m single, waiting for the right man – Etinosa Idemudia, actress

— 3rd March 2018

Christian Agadibe Her first appearance in the movie industry proved she has knack for acting. In deed, one of the fast rising actresses that will possibly have a break this year is Etinosa Idemudia. With her movies such as Mentally, Ajuwaya, Stormy Hearts, and Blind Spot to mention a few, the sky is the limit…

  • People told me I would fail in business

    — 3rd March 2018

     HENRY OKONKWO Even after he bagged a law degree, and was called to the Bar, Chude Jideonwo still was never going to attach the title-‘Barrister’ to his name. He never liked law. His passion has always been media enterprise. He studied to become a lawyer just to toughen his mindset, and convince himself he could…

  • APC, PDP HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS – FASEhUN

    — 3rd March 2018

    •Those alleging Al-Mustapha gave me money are liars, I challenge them to provide proof Founder, Oodua Peoples Congress, Dr Fredrick Fasehun has challenged Nigerians accusing him of being ‘settled’ by Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha to come out with proof or stop disparaging his name….

  • Atiku Is Pdp’s Best Bet For 2019 Presidency – Asari-Dokubo

    — 3rd March 2018

    Former Niger Delta militant leader, Alhaji Mujadid Asari- Dokubo has tipped ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s best candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections. Asari- Dokubo in this interview with FEMI FOLARANMI in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, dismissed some names…

  • Sustained development: Governor Wike’s commitment to Rivers people

    — 3rd March 2018

     Simeon Nwakaudu For two days, the entire country took note of the transformational revolution taking place in Rivers State.  The recognition of the country came in the form of two priceless awards –The Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 and the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017. On Friday, February 23, 2018 and February…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share