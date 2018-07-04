The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - NAPTIP unmasks new human trafficking tricks
4th July 2018 - War in Ebonyi artisans’ market, 15 shops, 10 vehicles torched
4th July 2018 - Disconnected by collapsed bridge
4th July 2018 - Igbo language revival hits Catholic Church
4th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi, Emefiele endorse CBN cooperative solar estate
4th July 2018 - Day Nigerians, others gathered to celebrate Russia
4th July 2018 - Karu: Abuja suburb that never sleeps
4th July 2018 - Three-year-old needs N10m for heart surgery
4th July 2018 - Boy needs N.6m for surgery
4th July 2018 - Environmental degradation torments Lagos community
Home / Abuja Metro / NAPTIP unmasks new human trafficking tricks
Julie Okah-Donli - NAPTIP - HUMAN TRAFFICKING

NAPTIP unmasks new human trafficking tricks

— 4th July 2018

Fred Ezeh

Aside kidnapping and drug related businesses many Nigerians believe that human trafficking and modern day slavery have become the next lucrative businesses that could instantly change the financial and social status of anyone.

It has remained a global threat to human existence. It recently assumed different dimensions in Abuja, in spite of responses from several agencies of the FCT administration.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), is an agency of government that responds to cases of human trafficking and other related activities. They have obviously made several efforts in the past to curtail the activities of human traffickers but minimal success has been achieved.

The network of human traffickers is always in continuous search for loopholes that could be used to beat government forces and perhaps, make more fortunes out of human trafficking. Having faced firepower by NAPTIP, the traffickers recently took advantage of weak legislation in the operation of orphanage homes in Abuja, to perhaps, feather their nest.

That could be responsible for the upsurge of unregistered orphanage homes and foundations in Nigeria. It could also be responsible for high cases of missing children and even teenagers in schools, as well as sudden disappearance of babies in hospitals, churches, markets and several other cases like that.

NAPTIP Director General, Julie Okah-Donli, painted a gory picture of how these unregistered orphanage homes make fortune out of innocent Nigerians. She said the orphanage homes in different localities in Abuja do assemble children for the purpose of taking care of them. Within a short while, they are sold off to clients.

She drew the attention of the Social Development Secretariat of FCT administration to the upsurge in the nefarious activities of the fake orphanages and baby care homes that specialized in outright sale of children:

“On daily basis, kind and generous Nigerians visit orphanage homes with large quantity of food and non food items, as well as cash to either celebrate their birthdays, wedding anniversary or any other breakthrough.

“But these items disappear shortly after the visitors left. They are perhaps, sold off by the operators of these orphanage homes for whatever reason, thereby deny the children the opportunity of good food and care.

“The worst case could be found in the unregistered orphanage homes. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the network of human traffickers work in synergy with some hospital officials and some other undercover agents to get these babies.

“It is sad to imagine that children that are brought to life with much joy and hope, are deceitfully trafficked from remote villages under the pretence of giving them good life in the city, only to be displayed as wares inside some unregistered structures called orphanage homes and baby care centers and later sold for various purposes.” She suggested formal adoption of babies, instead of buying off baby from human traffickers.

An orphanage home operator in Abuja, MaryJane (surname withheld), confirmed that such orphanage homes are known for such illegal business in Abuja. She, however, denied any specific experience in that regard.

She alleged that some doctors and nurses in some unnamed hospitals have mastered the art of selling babies. She asked NAPTIP to beam its searchlight in such areas so they could fish out such people and punish them accordingly:

“As a genuine and reputable orphanage home, we have rules that are clearly spelt out, that must be followed by any interested person to adopt a child. Record of every child in our custody is domiciled with the Police and FCT Social Development Secretariat.”

She agreed that there are always bad eggs in any business: “But that does not rule out the fact that we are doing amazing things in the service of humanity within the limited resources available to us.

“Howbeit, government does not offer any kind of help, financially or otherwise, to the operators of orphanage homes. And they expect babies in these orphanage homes to look well fed and live in a clean environment.

“We have monthly running cost of N1.6 million. We do that to maintain minimum standard. We, undoubtedly, operate in a environment full of challenges. But we have committed ourselves to the service of humanity despite the frustrating operational environ- ment we have found ourselves.

“Orphanage homes do not sell out food and non food items brought by visitors. But engage in exchange of items (barter) to meet its immediate needs.

“Some visitors that could access us call to know our needs and get it before coming. But some others without access to us get whatever they could. And some of them are not our immediate need. So we exchange such items with the ones we need.”

She commended NAPTIP for the success in the fight against human trafficking. She challenged the agency to dispatch its undercover agents to the suspected orphanage homes so they could get the true picture of the activities at the homes.

Another operator of an orphanage in Lugbe, Abuja, Mrs. Gift Nwosu, rejected the position of NAPTIP: “In every business, there would always be bad eggs, and orphanage home operation is not an exception. But our umbrella association and FCT administration are working assiduously to punish those caught in the act.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IBE KACHIKWU - OPEC

$10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC

— 4th July 2018

As Kachikwu says Nigeria has 50-year crude deposit Uche Usim, Abuja The Oil-Producing Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday disclosed that a whopping $10.3 trillion investment would be required to meet the 15 million barrels per day (mb/d) projected increase in global oil demand from 94.5 mb/d in 2016 to 111.1 mb/d in 2040. This was as…

  • MACRON VISIT BOOST

    How Macron’s visit will boost security, economy – Onyeama

    — 4th July 2018

    French investment to create 150,000 jobs Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, will boost the fight against insurgency in the country and the nation’s economy. Onyeama said Macron’s visit will assist in getting greater United Nations (UN) financial involvement in the fight against…

  • APC RALLY OWERRI - IGBO PRESIDENCY

    2019 polls’ll determine Igbo presidency in 2023 – Buhari

    — 4th July 2018

    South East APC mega rally for president shakes Owerri George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said the only way the South East can realise its age-long desire of occupying the presidency is for people of the zone to massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari…

  • BUHARI - KALU - ABIA

    2019: APC govt’ll make education free in Abia – Kalu

    — 4th July 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Former Abia governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said an elected APC government in the state, in 2019, will ensure free and compulsory education for all children. Speaking at his country home at Igbere, in Bende Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, while…

  • WIKE - TAMBUWAL

    Wike, promise keeper – Tambuwal

    — 4th July 2018

    Engenni people laud Rivers gov, allege marginalisation Tony John, Port Harcourt Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a promise keeper, who is committed to the development of the state. Tambuwal spoke yesterday, when he commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share