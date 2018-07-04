NAPTIP unmasks new human trafficking tricks

Fred Ezeh

Aside kidnapping and drug related businesses many Nigerians believe that human trafficking and modern day slavery have become the next lucrative businesses that could instantly change the financial and social status of anyone.

It has remained a global threat to human existence. It recently assumed different dimensions in Abuja, in spite of responses from several agencies of the FCT administration.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), is an agency of government that responds to cases of human trafficking and other related activities. They have obviously made several efforts in the past to curtail the activities of human traffickers but minimal success has been achieved.

The network of human traffickers is always in continuous search for loopholes that could be used to beat government forces and perhaps, make more fortunes out of human trafficking. Having faced firepower by NAPTIP, the traffickers recently took advantage of weak legislation in the operation of orphanage homes in Abuja, to perhaps, feather their nest.