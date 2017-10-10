NAPTIP rescues 12,000 victims, convicts 329 offenders

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NPTIP), said it has rescued over 12,000 victims of trafficking within one year.

NAPTIP also disclosed that over 329 traffickers had been convicted, adding that the agency has also prosecuted over 4,000 cases within the period under review.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Okadomi, revealed this in Port Harcourt Tuesdday, during a working visit to Rivers and Bayelsa states.

She averred that several cases were ongoing in court and urged members of the public to support the agency in bringing to an end human trafficking.

Okadomi pointed out that human trafficking has taken a new form, stating that vital organs of the body are now shipped outside for unknown reasons.

She regretted that, the high rate of human trafficking in the country, adding that poor budgetary allocation was affecting the operations of the agency.

She said: “If you talk of trafficking in Nigeria, it is very huge because we are looking at domestic servitude, looking at child labour, prostitution, sexual exploitation and others. We have a lot of cases where children are being trafficked.

“We have private homes where children are made to work and we have situations where children are used to beg on the streets. We also have situations of forced child marriages.

“So far, we have prosecuted over 4,000 cases. We have rescued over 12,000 victims of trafficking. And we have been able to get about 329 convictions and currently, we have a lot of cases in court. The prosecutions are still going on. We will still make more arrests”.