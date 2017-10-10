The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - NAPTIP rescues 12,000 victims, convicts 329 offenders
10th October 2017 -   FG to tackle child malnutrition with $350m  
10th October 2017 -   Monkey Pox: Osun gets 3 quarantine centres
10th October 2017 - Kachikwu/Baru feud: PANDEF calls for Baru’s suspension
10th October 2017 - Raila Odinga quits Kenya election re-run
10th October 2017 - Anxiety in Ondo over Monkey Pox
10th October 2017 - New allegations against Hollywood mogul include forced oral sex, rape
10th October 2017 - Rivers killings: PDP, APC in blame game
10th October 2017 - Monkey Pox fear grips Enugu
10th October 2017 - Ekiti residents doctors embark on 3-day warning strike
Home / Cover / National / NAPTIP rescues 12,000 victims, convicts 329 offenders

NAPTIP rescues 12,000 victims, convicts 329 offenders

— 10th October 2017

 

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NPTIP), said it has rescued over 12,000 victims of trafficking within one year.

NAPTIP also disclosed that over 329 traffickers had been convicted, adding that the agency has also prosecuted over 4,000 cases within the period under review.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Okadomi, revealed this in Port Harcourt Tuesdday, during a working visit to Rivers and Bayelsa states.

She averred that several cases were ongoing in court and urged members of the public to support the agency in bringing to an end human trafficking.

Okadomi pointed out that human trafficking has taken a new form, stating that vital organs of the body are now shipped outside for unknown reasons.

She regretted that, the high rate of human trafficking in the country, adding that poor budgetary allocation was affecting the operations of the agency.

She said: “If you talk of trafficking in Nigeria, it is very huge because we are looking at domestic servitude, looking at child labour, prostitution, sexual exploitation and others. We have a lot of cases where children are being trafficked.

“We have private homes where children are made to work and we have situations where children are used to beg on the streets. We also have situations of forced child marriages.

“So far, we have prosecuted over 4,000 cases. We have rescued over 12,000 victims of trafficking. And we have been able to get about 329 convictions and currently, we have a lot of cases in court. The prosecutions are still going on. We will still make more arrests”.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAPTIP rescues 12,000 victims, convicts 329 offenders

— 10th October 2017

  From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NPTIP), said it has rescued over 12,000 victims of trafficking within one year. NAPTIP also disclosed that over 329 traffickers had been convicted, adding that the agency has also prosecuted over 4,000 cases within the period under review. The Director-General…

  •   FG to tackle child malnutrition with $350m  

    — 10th October 2017

      *Reps summon minister over Monkey Pox outbreak From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Plans by the federal government and the World Bank to launch a $350 million programme to address malnutrition and stunting among 13 million children have reached advanced stage. This much the Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed yesterday, at the opening of…

  •   Monkey Pox: Osun gets 3 quarantine centres

    — 10th October 2017

      From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State government has established three quarantine centres to battle Monkey Pox which has broken out in some parts of the country. It also allayed fears on the outbreak of the epidemic in the state. It assured the people that proactive measured had been put in place by the state…

  • Kachikwu/Baru feud: PANDEF calls for Baru’s suspension

    — 10th October 2017

      From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Coordinator of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Youth Wing, Famous Daunemigha, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru. The former Bayelsa gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) said if the…

  • Raila Odinga quits Kenya election re-run

    — 10th October 2017

    Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has pulled out of October’s election re-run. Mr Odinga said his withdrawal would give the electoral commission enough time to introduce reforms that will help deliver a more credible election. The Supreme Court annulled the result of the original 8 August poll after finding irregularities and declaring it “neither transparent…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share