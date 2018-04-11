The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - NAPTIP arrests 8 suspected human traffickers in Benin
11th April 2018 - WOTCLEF calls for full implementation of child labour laws
11th April 2018 - NCWS urges recognition for women’s performance in sports
11th April 2018 - FIRS, EFCC recover N29b in VAT in 5-month
11th April 2018 - Liberia issues alert on monkeypox outbreak
11th April 2018 - China develops cutting-edge chip for automatic control
11th April 2018 - 20 killed in attempted prison escape in Brazil
11th April 2018 - We’re with $321m Abacha loot from Swiss govt., says FG
11th April 2018 - Zimbabwe parliament to summon Mugabe over missing $15b diamonds
11th April 2018 - Cameroon athletes disappear from Commonwealth Games
Home / National / NAPTIP arrests 8 suspected human traffickers in Benin
NAPTIP Edo

NAPTIP arrests 8 suspected human traffickers in Benin

— 11th April 2018

NAN

The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arrested eight suspected human traffickers.

The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr. Nduka Nwanwenne, said in Benin-City, on Wednesday, that the traffickers were arrested in the past three months.

He said that a total of 138 people were rescued by the agency within the period and that 124 of the trafficked people were already reunited with their families.

Nwanwanne said that 89 cases of trafficking were currently pending in various courts in the zone.

He said that 34 cases were reported to the agency through petitions, while 14 others were received from sister security agencies.

Nwanwenne said that in spite of the renewed and drastic measures put in place by government and traditional institutions to stop human trafficking, some people were still adamant on doing the business.

He said that the Edo Government had, however, intensified awareness campaigns against human trafficking to stop the business.

Nwanwenne commended the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II and his palace on the recent step they had taken against human traffickers.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAPTIP Edo

NAPTIP arrests 8 suspected human traffickers in Benin

— 11th April 2018

NAN The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arrested eight suspected human traffickers. The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr. Nduka Nwanwenne, said in Benin-City, on Wednesday, that the traffickers were arrested in the past three months. He said that a total of 138 people were rescued…

  • WOTCLEF Abuja

    WOTCLEF calls for full implementation of child labour laws

    — 11th April 2018

    NAN The Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) has called for full implementation of laws protecting children against abuses in the country. Executive Director of WOTCLEF, Mrs. Imabong Ladipo-Sanusi made the call in an interview, in Abuja, on Wednesday. Ladipo-Sanusi decried the rate at which under-aged children were used in “worst forms of…

  • PERFORMANCE Shoda

    NCWS urges recognition for women’s performance in sports

    — 11th April 2018

    NAN President of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Gloria Shoda, on Wednesday, called on sports stakeholders to ensure adequate recognition of women performance in sports. Shoda told NAN in Abuja that the call became necessary because women had made Nigeria proud in various sports but were not getting adequate recognition. According to her,…

  • RECOVER firs

    FIRS, EFCC recover N29b in VAT in 5-month

    — 11th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have jointly recovered N29 billion Withholding Tax and Value Added Tax from banks and other financial institutions in the from November 2017 to March 2018. The two agencies have also strategized to go after individuals and organisations who…

  • EGRP Adeosun

    We’re with $321m Abacha loot from Swiss govt., says FG

    — 11th April 2018

    The Federal Government has announced that it has received $322.51 million from the Swiss Government as part of looted funds recovered from former Head of State, late Gen. Sani Abacha. Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Mr. Oluyinka Akintunde, said this in a statement, on Tuesday, in Abuja. Akintunde…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share