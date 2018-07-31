– The Sun News
NAOWA donates food items to wives of fallen heroes

NAN
The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 81 Division Chapter, Lagos, has donated food items to some widows of Nigerian soldiers who died in the insurgency in the North-East of the country.
Mrs Grace Udoh, the President NAOWA Association in the chapter, made the presentation on Monday evening at the Ikeja Cantonment.
She urged the fallen heroes’ wives to be strong and courageous.
“I want to urge you wives of our fallen heroes to be strong, courageous and engage in positive ventures that would create a better life for you and your children in the future.
“You must endeavour to send your children to school, as education is a sure key to success.
“When they are well educated, the chances of child abuse, teenage pregnancy and other criminal tendencies would be reduced, and they will also have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to our nation,” she said.
Udoh advised the widows to enrol for skill acquisition programmes, to enable them to fit well into the society in due time, to avoid the sorrow and pain of the absence of their dear ones.
“Please accept the token presentation of various items and use them judiciously, as we hope to come up with more programmes of mutual benefit,” she said.
Udoh said the presentation was meant to reach out to some of the widows of the great men of honour, who laid down their lives for the peace and progress of our great nation.
She urged the women to take advantage of free Vocational Training Centre organised for them, to enhance their socioeconomic development.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that various food items like rice, salt and other groceries were donated to the affected women.
Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Idayat Yusuf, thanked the association for the gesture.
