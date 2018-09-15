Naomi, Serena and Sharon Ikeazor

It happens frequently in journalism. As a columnist, you have chosen a topic for your column. Then all of a sudden, another weighty newsworthy item breaks, requiring your attention. You don’t want to drop one for another. So you merge the two — depending on your artistry or creativity in finding a common theme between the various topics competing for your attention.

Such was the dilemma I found myself this week as I was preparing to write this column. I had settled on writing on Sharon Ikeazor, the mother hen or the Mother Theresa of pensions, the woman heading the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) who has brought about a whole lot of reforms into this agency established in August 2013 to bring sanity into the corruption and malpractices that had long afflicted the pension scheme. When you mention pensioners, what it conjures is the pathetic pictures of old men and women struggling, collapsing or even dying in long queues all in the name of collecting their pensions. But now, there seems to be a new order, a changing order that has brought in digitization, biometric capturing, verifications brought to the doorsteps of pensioners, BVNs and all the modern instruments that have weeded out the discrepancies and brought some sort of relief to pensioners even though there is more room for improvement.

Leading this change is Sharon Ikeazor, the lawyer and a woman party leader who has brought in private sector mindset to the public sector. I was exploring her thoughts on leadership and she told me: “It’s been a whole new world in public service for me. Whoever said leadership is not a popularity contest is spot on. But we have to trudge on.”

She was in Lagos on August 30, for a stakeholders’ forum where there was an interactive session with pensioners first.” With the success achieved in Lagos, the Executive Secretary Ikeazor announced that the forum will be taken to the six geopolitical zones. “The purpose of the stakeholders’ forum series is to provide updates on the activities of PTAD and interact directly with its pensioners in order to obtain objective feedbacks from them in an interpersonal manner,” Ikeazor said. She continued: “In the 10 months since the first forum in October 2017, the Directorate has recorded many milestone achievements based on the positive feedbacks we got from pensioners and other stakeholders. The successes attained over this period, and indeed during the past two years, couldn’t have been possible without the visionary and dynamic leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.