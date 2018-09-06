Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards

– The Sun News
Naomi Campbell

— 6th September 2018

48-year-old model, Naomi Campbell arrived at the venue of the event, holding hands with the 28-year-old singer, who was dressed in a black suit.

English model, Naomi Campbell, took Nigerian singer, Wizkid, as her date to the 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards, which held on Wednesday night in London.

The 48-year-old model arrived at the venue of the event, holding hands with the 28-year-old singer, who was dressed in a black suit.

Naomi, who started modeling at the age of 15, was named the Fashion Icon of the Year, at the awards.

This is not the first time Naomi and Wizkid are making an appearance together.

In May during the singer’s concert at the 02 Arena, Naomi ushered in the singer.

The following month in Paris, the pair walked the runway together for international fashion brand, Dolce and Gabbana.

LEGACY

Group wants religious leaders to vet candidates for elections

— 6th September 2018

Ismail Omipidan A non-governmental organisation, the Legacy Initiative International (LII), has advocated the need for religious leaders to always vet candidates before encouraging electorate to vote for them. To this end, an initiative for Christian and Islamic religious leaders to collaborate, with a view to interrogating the capacity of political office seekers has been unveiled….

  • EBONYI

    Ebonyi gets new police boss 

    — 6th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for Ebonyi State. He is Hyelasinda Musa Kimo. The appointment, according to Police signal from the Force Secretary, dated September 5, 2018, is with immediate effect. The former commissioner of police in the state, Titus Sumba Larmode, has been redeployed to the Detective College,…

  • OSUN ASSEMBLY

    Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments

    — 6th September 2018

    The Osun State House of Assembly has congratulated Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile over his appointment as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Rauf Aregbesola and Elder Tunde Adedeji who was appointed as the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission. Salinsile, who until his appointment was the state Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well…

  • IGBO WOMEN

    Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos

    — 6th September 2018

    Gloria Okezie-Okafor The women’s wing  of the Igbo Community in Lagos  will hold its  first Igbo Women Day celebration at the SWAN Centre of the National   Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Saturday. The group comprises various Igbo speaking clans  and women from all walks of life.   The  event, put  together as part of the group’s initiative…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Youth group endorses Atiku

    — 6th September 2018

    Peter Anosike As the 2019 general election draws near, a youth group under the aegis of “AAA Divine project 2019” has thrown its weight  behind the presidential aspiration of the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, leader of the group, Evangelist Steven Madu,  said the choice was made after…

