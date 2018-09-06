Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards

48-year-old model, Naomi Campbell arrived at the venue of the event, holding hands with the 28-year-old singer, who was dressed in a black suit.

English model, Naomi Campbell, took Nigerian singer, Wizkid, as her date to the 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards, which held on Wednesday night in London.

The 48-year-old model arrived at the venue of the event, holding hands with the 28-year-old singer, who was dressed in a black suit.

Naomi, who started modeling at the age of 15, was named the Fashion Icon of the Year, at the awards.

This is not the first time Naomi and Wizkid are making an appearance together.

In May during the singer’s concert at the 02 Arena, Naomi ushered in the singer.

The following month in Paris, the pair walked the runway together for international fashion brand, Dolce and Gabbana.