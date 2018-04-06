Nantes fail to meet Porto’s N7B asking price for Awaziem

Chidozie Awaziem might return to his parent employer, Porto at the end of the 2017-2018 season, according to reports.

Portuguese newspaper Record suggested that Nantes will not pay over the odds to sign the Nigeria national-teamer on a permanent basis, with the central defender valued at 16 million euros (around N7 billion) by Porto.

An option to buy the central defender outright was inserted into the agreement between Nantes and Porto when he joined the Ligue 1 outfit on a season-long loan in July 2017.

Porto was believed to have placed a hefty price tag on the head of Awaziem, hoping he would be one of the 23 players that would be named to Nigeria’s roster for the 2018 World Cup, though his performance in the recent friendly against Serbia did not do his case any good.

The 21-year-old made four appearances for the Super Eagles since debuting against Togo and the national team conceded two goals each in his last three matches.

He was omitted from Nantes match day squad vs. Saint-Etienne upon his return from international duty.