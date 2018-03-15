NANTA holds AGM in Port Harcourt

The Sun News
The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) will hold an elective annual general meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to constitute a new executive from March 22 to 24, 2018.  Mr. Bankole Bernard, national  president of the association, who confirmed this in Lagos at a press briefing, said, barring last-minute hitches, the meeting would attract industry professionals, tourists and stakeholders to the wealth of the South South, not just as an oil-producing area but a potential tourism-friendly destination.

Bankole said, “We are going to Port Harcourt to allow members from other parts of the country have a taste of the cultural heritage of the people of Rivers State, to change the perception of the majority who think of Rivers as only an oil-producing area and henceforth generate inbound traffic to the zone.

According to him, a sizeable number of the 6,000-strong members, drawn from the six geo-political zones, is expected to grace the event, which is the 42nd edition, and where Senator Ndoma Egba would deliver a keynote address, among other speakers.

Bankole also disclosed that the AGM’s theme will focus on the symbiotic relationship between aviation and tourism, and how to deepen it, adding that there would be a street walk to show that Port Harcourt, fondly called the Garden City is a safe haven for tourists.

Alhai Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, his counterpart in Aviation, top government dignitaries, airlines, including Ethiopian, Air France, Arik, South Africa Airways and British Airways, trade partners, tour operators and travel journalists will be at the epochal event.

