NANS slams siege of National Assembly by DSS operatives

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly complex by operatives of the Department State Services (DSS).

Its National Vice President (External Affairs), Mr Taiwo Bamigbade, condemned the siege in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Bamigbade also described the siege as an “attempted coup”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that men of the DSS blocked the entrance of the National Assembly and prevented staff and lawmakers from going into the complex on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

However, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in a swift reaction sacked the DSS Director General, Lawal Daura, for what the Presidency described as affront to democracy.

Bamigbade said that NANS commended the timely intervention of Osinbajo, particularly the sacking of the former DSS boss.

He said this action had convinced that the acting president was not a rubber stamp as believed in some quarters.

“It is inarguable that democracy triumphs only where there is rule of law and separation of powers, and therefore, politics must always be played within the ambit of the law.’’

He, therefore, called on the government to also look into other excesses of the security agencies in the past three years which includes disobedience to court orders and indiscriminate detention of some persons in its custody.