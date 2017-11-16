The Sun News
NANS neutral in Anambra election, says President

— 16th November 2017

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it is not backing any candidate in the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Nov. 18.

NANS’s President, Mr Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, urged the public to disregard reports that Nigerian students had endorsed a candidate.

He said that NANS remained an apolitical pressure group whose mandate was to protect the interest of every Nigerian student.

Obasi said that the association was only concerned about free, fair and non-violent election in Anambra; hence it had mobilised 527 observers for it.

“We have successfully conducted an independent election monitoring of some Local Government Areas and also submitted our reports to appropriate quarters,

“If there is any reason for a political alignment, the Senate arm of NANS through a Senate meeting is the only platform for such ratification.

“`We, therefore debunk any form of endorsement, awards or undue recognition given to any candidate with the name of NANS.

“We shall continue to propagate for good governance and respect for democracy.

“NANS has mobilised 527 independent election monitors to Anambra to checkmate the process.’’

Obasi said that Nigerian Students had been advised to vote for any candidate who would prioritise education and create an enabling environment for the youths to become employers of labour.

The NANS president called on Nigerian students to come out en masse and vote peacefully and protect their votes from any form of manipulation.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be patriotic and unbiased in the discharge of its duties. (NAN)

