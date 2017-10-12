NANS loses another ex-exco member

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it has lost its former Financial Secretary, Muhammed Yusuf, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, Bestman Okereafor said, on Thursday, in Enugu.

Okereafor said that Muhammed Yusuf, popularly known as “Alhaji Kano’’ died on Oct. 10 after a “little illness.’’

He, therefore, urged Nigerians, especially the clergy to pray for the association as it had earlier lost its former National President, Muhammed Dauda, on October 1.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) under the leadership of Aruna Kadiri, has appealed to the clergy in the society to pray for the students’ constituency,’’ he said.

He said the prayer was necessary following deaths of great Nigerian students and their leaders in recent times.

“The most recent is the death of Muhammed Yusuf a.k.a. Alhaji Kano, a former NANS Financial Secretary after a little illness.

“This is coming barely after a week the association lost one of its former National President, Muhammed Dauda to an illness also.’’

‘’NANS bids ‘’Alhaji Kano’’ farewell, this is no doubt a great loss to the NANS family’’.

‘’May God grant friends and family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“Rest in peace, Alhaji Kano.’’

NANS called on the Federal Government to look more into the health sector as a matter of urgency with a view to improving on the state of the public hospitals. (NAN)