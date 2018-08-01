– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman
1st August 2018 - Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members
1st August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Eritreans hopeful of good outing despite challenges – Team leader
1st August 2018 - Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production
1st August 2018 - Gunmen strike convoy with Mali election materials, 12 killed in shootout
1st August 2018 - Tensions brew in Zimbabwe as opposition disputes election results
1st August 2018 - Africa Youth Games: Balogun attributes success to hard work, focus
1st August 2018 - No extension of voter registration beyond Aug. 17, says INEC
1st August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
1st August 2018 - Trump suspends duty-free status for clothes imports from Rwanda
Home / National / NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman
NANS

NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman

— 1st August 2018

NAN

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his emergence as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The congratulatory message is in a statement signed by NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Buhari emerged as ECOWAS chairman on Tuesday at the end of the commission’s meeting in Togo to replace Togolese President, Faure Gnassigbe.

READ ALSO Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production

NANS, therefore, stated that it was joining West Africans and Nigerians in congratulating Buhari, stressing that “Nigerian students consider this as victory for all Nigerians.

“We have no doubt that President Buhari will bring about positive changes in West African states. We believe he will promote freedom, equity and social justice, which will bring about the much-anticipated peaceful co-existence among member states.

“Once again from all Nigerian students schooling both at home and in the Diaspora, we say congratulations to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NANS

NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman

— 1st August 2018

NAN The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his emergence as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The congratulatory message is in a statement signed by NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, on Wednesday in Enugu. Buhari emerged as ECOWAS chairman on Tuesday at…

  • ZAMFARA

    Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Wednesday, assured the 2,100 new corps members posted to Zamfara State under 2018 Batch `B’ that their safety would not be compromised. The state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Dahunsi Muhammad gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen in Tsafe on Wednesday. The corps members posted to the state…

  • Eritrean

    Asaba 2018: Eritreans hopeful of good outing despite challenges – Team leader

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN Solomon Awaju, the leader of the Eritrean contingent to the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta, on Wednesday said the athletes were hopeful of good performance in spite of facing challenges since arrival. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eritrea was one of the countries stranded at the Muritala International…

  • OIL

    Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN September Brent crude futures fell by seven cents to reach 74.90 dollars  a barrel at 01:09 GMT after rising 68 cents, or 0.9 per cent, on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract prices also fell six cents to reach 70.08 dollars a barrel, after rising more than two per cent in the…

  • INEC

    No extension of voter registration beyond Aug. 17, says INEC

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the August 17 deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will not be extended. The Commission said the exercise would resume after the 2019 General Elections scheduled from Feb. 26 and March 2. Public Affairs Officer of INEC in Gombe, Mr Mohorret Bigun said, on Wednesday, that…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share