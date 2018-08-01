NANS congratulates Buhari on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman

NAN

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his emergence as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The congratulatory message is in a statement signed by NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Buhari emerged as ECOWAS chairman on Tuesday at the end of the commission’s meeting in Togo to replace Togolese President, Faure Gnassigbe.

NANS, therefore, stated that it was joining West Africans and Nigerians in congratulating Buhari, stressing that “Nigerian students consider this as victory for all Nigerians.

“We have no doubt that President Buhari will bring about positive changes in West African states. We believe he will promote freedom, equity and social justice, which will bring about the much-anticipated peaceful co-existence among member states.

“Once again from all Nigerian students schooling both at home and in the Diaspora, we say congratulations to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari.”