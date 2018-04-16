The Sun News
BUTTOCKS Nanny

Nanny docked for burning baby’s buttocks

— 16th April 2018

Lukman Olabiyi

A 37-year -old Nanny, Fatimah Yakuba, who allegedly burnt an 8-year-old girl buttocks with stove, has been docked before the Lagos State Magistrate, Igbosere, Lagos State.

The Defendant who resides at 15, Ologolo Street, Lekki Lagos, arraigned on a one -count charge of grievous harm, preferred against her by the police.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on April 10, 2018.

He said that the incident took place at about 11:00am, at the address mentioned above.

Mameh said “Yakuba grievously harmed the 8 year-old-girl by burning her buttocks with burning stove which caused her bodily harm”.

According to the Prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under Section 245 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

However the defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate Mr B. I Bakare granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

The case was adjourned till May 5, 2018, for mention.

