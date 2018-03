Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The head of the correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kebbi State, Malam Dauda Shehu, is dead.

He was at the early hours of Sunday morning hit by stroke and went into coma until he died, on Tuesday afternoon.

He was confirmed dead by doctors around 4 pm at the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi where he had been on life support since Sunday evening.

Dauda who was on level 15 was until his death the head of the NAN’s correspondents in Kebbi State. He was the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondent’s Chapel, Kebbi State chapter.

He hailed from Kano State and was survived by three children. He was posted to Kebbi State by NAN 11 years ago.