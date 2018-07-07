The Sun News
Namibian president, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell

— 7th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Namiban President, Hage Geingob, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) and other notable Nigerians, were among prominent personalities at the funeral service of the pioneer Chairman, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Professor Adebayo Adedeji, farewell on Friday.

At the service held at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour, the former Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria, The Most Reverend Adebayo Akinde, in his sermon, described Prof. Adedeji, as a selfless statesman, who had left a legacy of service for Nigerians to emulate, adding, “he was indeed a great nationalist”.

The retired Archbishop, who noted that many Nigerians who are in position of authority had failed their generations because of their greed, also submitted that the late Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) impacted positively on his generation.

He said, Adedeji, who lived for 87 years was a blessing to the world, the continent of Africa and his state, Ogun in various capacities he had served.

“As mankind, we should start asking ourselves of the kind of legacy we are going to leave behind. It is important that we give serious thought to the kind of legacy we are leaving behind.

“Our late Professor Adedeji was a great man. He was an enigma. He was a world class economist and renowned academic. He was a top flight diplomat.

“He believed in the unity and oneness of Nigeria. He lived a world of service because he served the Africa continent, his country and state. He has left behind for everyone of us, a life of legacy,” the cleric added.

FAREWELL ADEDEJI

