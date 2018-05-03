The Sun News
Latest
3rd May 2018 - Name those who allegedly stole $3bn under Jonathan, PDP challenges Osinbajo
3rd May 2018 - Policing (or lack of) and Nigeria
3rd May 2018 - Obaseki assures Edo workers on Labour House, industrial harmony
3rd May 2018 - APC: How Oshiomhole made Oyegun national chairman –Idahosa
3rd May 2018 - We’ll make Bayelsa Houston of Nigeria –Dickson
3rd May 2018 - Give us land for Air Peace’s aviation hub, Ugwuanyi begs FG
3rd May 2018 - Patience Adabamu 08060322028
3rd May 2018 - 2019: Anyaoku, Nwodo back restructuring
3rd May 2018 - Feminism: Time to burn bras or the brats?
3rd May 2018 - Adenuga at 65: Why gold digger remains the real McCoy
Home / Cover / Politics / Name those who allegedly stole $3bn under Jonathan, PDP challenges Osinbajo
PDP

Name those who allegedly stole $3bn under Jonathan, PDP challenges Osinbajo

— 3rd May 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to name the three persons he claimed allegedly stole $3 billion during  the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it expects Professor Osinbajo to report those involved to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), if they truly exist.

The  party said it is improper for the occupant of the exalted office of the vice president to engage in smear campaign, making unsubstantiated statements to score cheap political points.

“Vice president, Osinbajo, is a professor of Law and ought to know that patriotism demands that he should not make unsubstantiated claims but to place the names of such Nigerians in public.

“We, therefore, urge vice president, Osinbajo, not to join President Muhammadu Buhari in de-marketing our dear nation, in a bid to score cheap political points and divert public attention from their failure in governance.

“Indeed, we had expected the vice president to show leadership by naming those he claimed stole $3 billion and making moves to ensure that the amount is recovered, instead of bandying figures at public events,” the opposition party stated.

Besides, the PDP said Nigerians want Osinbajo to address the issue of alleged  colossal corruption in Buhari’s administration, especially  in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which he oversees, that is currently being investigated  by the House of Representatives, in connection “to the handling of N18 billion emergency intervention fund.”

Meanwhile, the party has also condemned the killing of 60 worshippers in twin blasts at a mosque and market in Mubi, Adamawa state, on Tuesday, by insurgents.

The party equally expressed shock over the murder of a Special Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Mr. Ebikimi Okoringa by gunmen, on Monday.
The PDP said Nigerians are worried by the endless killings of Nigerians under the the All Progressives Congress(APC)-led Federal Government.

“It is painful that while president Buhari and the APC federal government are busy misleading Nigerians and the world with false claims of having decimated insurgents, the same insurgents are having a field day pillaging our citizens in various parts of the country.

“We hold that if the incompetent APC administration had not continued to issue false security assurances, these compatriots would not have believed a lie and dropped their guards when they would have adopted more precautionary measures; only to be slaughtered as soft targets by insurgents.

“The PDP, therefore, charges our security agencies to insulate themselves from the APC propaganda and take urgent steps to tackle the security situation in the country. Nigerians look up to them now, more than ever before, to deploy their patriotism and professional skills to ensure the safety of lives in our country,” the PDP stated.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

Name those who allegedly stole $3bn under Jonathan, PDP challenges Osinbajo

— 3rd May 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to name the three persons he claimed allegedly stole $3 billion during  the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it expects Professor Osinbajo to report those involved to…

  • Obaseki assures Edo workers on Labour House, industrial harmony

    — 3rd May 2018

    Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured workers in the state that construction of the Labour House Complex will be completed in record time. He gave the assurance at the foundation-laying ceremony of the state’s Labour House Complex, in Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, the state capital. “The state government will work closely with workers…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    APC: How Oshiomhole made Oyegun national chairman –Idahosa

    — 3rd May 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa, has described as ‘unfair’ those accusing former governor Adams Oshiomhole of attempting to take Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s job as national chairman. He said ethnicity or tribe has nothing to do with the party’s leadership, but performance. Idahosa, who…

  • CIVIL SERVICE BAYELSA

    We’ll make Bayelsa Houston of Nigeria –Dickson

    — 3rd May 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said his administration is working very hard to make Bayelsa, the Houston of Nigeria and Africa as a whole. His Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, in a statement, said his principal made the remark during a session with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at…

  • REVITALISATION INDUSTRIES

    Give us land for Air Peace’s aviation hub, Ugwuanyi begs FG

    — 3rd May 2018

    Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has appealed to the Nigerian Air Force to allow the state take over the force’s piece of land located near Akanu Ibiam International Airport, to be used by Air Peace Limited for establishment of aircraft maintenance facility in the state. Governor Ugwuanyi made the appeal at the Government House, Enugu…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share