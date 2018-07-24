The proposal to have the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) change its name to accommodate some heavyweight politicians intending to defect to the party appears to have run into stormy waters.

Sources say this is why the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), yesterday, set up a panel to critically look into the proposal after a wide consultation.

Daily Sun gathered authoritatively that the proposal for a name change is already causing division within the party’s fold, with majority of the party faithful opposed to it.

Sources revealed that those opposed to it are of the view that the time was too short to achieve any meaningful impact with the name change. They also reasoned that it may confuse their supporters at the grassroots level.

One of the ranking members of the PDP told Daily Sun: “You know we spoke about this proposal late 2016 and up to early 2017. I even told you about the names we were contemplating then. I remember I mentioned Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDP). At the time