Namadi Sambo’s Kaduna residence searched by armed security

— 28th June 2017

Heavily armed security operatives from various arms of the security services led by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on Wednesday stormed the Kaduna residence of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo in Kaduna State.

The operation which lasted several hours saw the operatives cordoning off the No 1 Alimi road residence of the former number 2 man while some of the operatives went into the residence ostensibly to carry out a search.

The operatives came in two vehicles, a Coaster Bus and Toyota Hilux Van while a third vehicle, a Toyota Corolla car was used to block the entrance to the street where the house is located.

An eye witness, a residence of the area told journalists that the operatives were were aggressive as they threatened to shoot any unauthorized person that got close to the residence.

“They came at about 3.00pm and left at about some minutes to 5:00pm.As they came they warned that anybody that move would be shot,” the resident said.

It was further gathered that the operatives came in with equipment, ostensibly to overcome any challenge they may face.

“When they came out, they look so rough, an evidence that maybe they break into some areas(ceiling) in the house. We saw police, SARS, DSS and we are trying to confirm from them their mission and they told us that they are here to search.
“They threatened to shoot us. They blocked all the road leading to this place,” a resident told our correspondent.

He continued, “this is their fifth time in three months that they came to this house.”

An attempt by journalists to find out the motives of the Security agents was resisted as they threatened to shoot anybody that came close to the house.

(Source: Vanguard)

