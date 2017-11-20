The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - NAMA charges African navigation service providers on effective peer review 
20th November 2017 - Ethnic agitations: True federalism non-negotiable, says IYC leader
20th November 2017 - Sade Adu, FALZ Falana, others to be honoured in Ekiti
20th November 2017 - Election: APGA South Africa congratulates Obiano
20th November 2017 - Nigeria’s GDP rises, as NBS records 1.40 percent GDP growth in Q3 2017
20th November 2017 - South East Governors’ Forum mourns Ekwueme
20th November 2017 - Parents in Enugu oppose corporal punishment in primary schools
20th November 2017 - House Speaker arrested, detained in huge corruption case
20th November 2017 - Mugabe has drafted resignation letter, CNN says
20th November 2017 - 5 died, several hospitalised after drinking local gin in Imo
Home / World News / NAMA charges African navigation service providers on effective peer review 

NAMA charges African navigation service providers on effective peer review 

— 20th November 2017

Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) in the African and Indian Ocean (AFI) Region have been charged to embrace and implement the formation of peer groups for the periodic review of their Safety Management Systems (SMS) implementation levels.
The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, gave the charge on Monday at the opening of a two-day peer review meeting of the AFI ANSP Peer Review Team 3 in Lagos.
He said this was in line with resolutions passed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council on April 4, 2015 in Montreal, Canada.
Akinkuotu said only an effective peer review of safety systems and procedures among ANSPs in the region could enable Africa to build upon its rising safety profile and the make the continent more competitive in the global aviation industry.
The NAMA boss, who was represented by the Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Services, Mr Farouk Umar, said the time had come for African ANSPs to harmonise and synergise their safety systems and procedures.
He added that this could be done by bringing members up to speed with industry best practices with the ultimate goal of achieving a single African sky.
Akinkuotu assured them that “NAMA as a state ANSP shared the same concerns with ICAO and its allies, including the Civil Air Navigation Service Organisation (CANSO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA).
According to him, NAMA is also committed to ensuring that the envisaged benefits of the peer review programme are fully actualised.
He called on members to feel free to criticise the agency’s SMS implementation strengths and weaknesses as this exercise would serve as a learning curve in its quest to step up its SMS effective implementation level.
Earlier in her remarks, the Director of African Affairs, CANSO, Ms Boni Dibante, noted that the objective of the peer review mechanism was to address some of the challenges ANSPs in the AFI region were facing.
She said, “effective implementation will enable us to standardise our SMS and all the other areas of operations which have been identified by ICAO.
Dibante also enjoined members to adhere strictly to the CANSO SMS Implementation Guide and the Safety Maturity Survey.
According to her, these self-assessing documents will not only assist members in attaining a high level of safety management systems but also ensure that ANSPs meet their requirements and satisfy their regulators whenever they come for audit. (NAN)

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ethnic agitations: True federalism non-negotiable, says IYC leader

— 20th November 2017

From: Ben Dunno, Warri The President Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, Comrade Roland Oweilaemi Pereotubo, has reiterated the need for a constitutional review that would accommodate the interest of the minorities by enforcing strict adherence to fiscal federalism based on resource control and devolution of power as panacea for peace and sustainable development. Making this…

  • Sade Adu, FALZ Falana, others to be honoured in Ekiti

    — 20th November 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti In a bid to promote excellence and create a culture of positivity among Ekiti youths, the state government, in conjunction with  an entertainment promoter, ScoopConcepts  Media, are planning to honour an Britain hip-hop star, Sade Adu and other Ekiti State indigenes that are making waves in the entertainment industry. Adu, an…

  • Election: APGA South Africa congratulates Obiano

    — 20th November 2017

    The South Africa chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Monday called on losers of  Saturday`s governorship election in Anambra to join Gov. Willie Obiano`s administration. The Independent National Electoral Commission`s returning officer, Mr Zanna Akpagu said  Obiano, candidate of the All Progressives  Grand Alliance (APGA)  scored 234,071 votes to win  the governorship…

  • Nigeria’s GDP rises, as NBS records 1.40 percent GDP growth in Q3 2017

    — 20th November 2017

    From: Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the nation recorded a growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1.40% in the third quarter of 2017. In the third quarter report released on Monday, NBS said the growth was the second consecutive positive growth since the emergence of the economy from recession…

  • South East Governors’ Forum mourns Ekwueme

    — 20th November 2017

    The South-East Governors’ forum on Monday, joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the death of former Nigeria’s Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme. Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi and Chairman of the forum described Ekwueme’s death as the end of an era, in a statement in Abakalilki. The elder statesman died at a London clinic at about…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share