NAMA begins staff competency test

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has commenced a comprehensive competency appraisal of all Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) officers in all airports across the country.

“The exercise is targeted at testing AIS officers in areas such as aeronautical charts, AIS publication and operations and it started from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and is to proceed to other airports in the country in the coming weeks,” said Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu.

“Considering the pivotal role aeronautical information plays in safety of air navigation, and in the light of ongoing migration to AIS automation, due consideration must be given to the integrity of data being disseminated to airspace users, hence this exercise,” Akinkuotu addded.

Akinkuotu, who said NAMA places premium on building capacity of staff, noted that sustained training and retraining of personnel is being carried out by the agency to ensure they possess the competencies required to perform critical functions that impact on safety and for them keep pace with modern trends in a highly dynamic world of aviation.

Akinkuotu also charged Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) who recently returned from a three-week search and rescue mission coordinator course in Kenya to ensure that the training impacts positively on the overall safety procedures of the agency. Speaking while receiving the participants in his office at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos, the NAMA boss, who promised to approve the training of another batch of ATCs on the same course in November this year (2017) charged them to use the benefit of the course to improve on the agency’s preparedness to handle emergencies.