NAHCO

NAHCO records N4.6bn half year turnover

— 11th August 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has recorded N4.64 billion as its 2018 half year turnover.

Mr Tayo Ajakaye, General Manager, Communications and Corporate Services of NAHCO, made this known on Saturday in Lagos.

Ajakaye said that this was against the N3.71 billion recorded in the same period under review in 2017, adding that it showed an improved financial performance.

He explained further that the ground handling firm’s 2018 half year results showed a 125.07 per cent increase.

Ajakaye said the profit before tax (PBT) stood at N500.97 million as against N203.08 million recorded as at half year 2017, showing increase over last year.

“Profit After Tax for the half year 2018 stands at N418.57 million, which shows an increase of 237.39 per cent over the N176.32 million recorded in the same period under review,’’ he added.

The Managing Director of NAHCO, Mr Idris Yakubu, said the achievement was as a result of growing faith in the new management that has superintended the affairs of the company during the period.

Yakubu said: “We are pleased with the progress made by your company (NAHCO) in sustaining earnings, profit and operating performance in our business during the year.

“We are pleased with the patronage of our valued clients; the airlines, the agents, as well as the contributions of dedicated staff to this very positive result.

“Management is committed to staff welfare and will continue the negotiation on the staff condition of service and conclude before the current booklet expires in September 2018.

“Management’s commitment to staff welfare led NAHCO to be adjudged as one of the top 100 best places to work in Nigeria in 2018 by highly rated Jobber man,’’ he said.

Yakubu said that shareholders should look forward to sustained profit performance at the end of the year on the back of the strong showing of the first half of 2018.

He said that the company recently concluded its AGM in Abuja where shareholders approved its plans to acquire new Ground Support Equipment (GSE).

Yakubu said he was impressed with the company’s board and shareholders on the necessity for the equipment to enable it to better serve its clients.

