The Sun News
Latest
13th October 2017 - NAFOWA trains over 800 women, youths on skill acquisition
13th October 2017 - Bauchi gov’s wife, NAFOWA to partner on skill acquisition, women empowerment
13th October 2017 - Edo govt. reduces 2017 budget estimate by 16.49%
13th October 2017 - World Food Day: OXFAM working towards food security
13th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari in meeting with Ohanaeze, SE govs
13th October 2017 - Resident doctors give 10-day strike notice to UCH management
13th October 2017 - Benue govt approves N8b overdraft for workers’ salaries, pension
13th October 2017 - AU urges actions to reduce impact of disasters in Africa
13th October 2017 - FG assures on safety of vaccines in S’ East, other states
13th October 2017 - Kenyan police use teargas to disperse opposition protesters in 3 cities
Home / National / NAFOWA trains over 800 women, youths on skill acquisition

NAFOWA trains over 800 women, youths on skill acquisition

— 13th October 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) has trained over 800 women and youths in different skill acquisition and vocational programmes across the country in the last two years.

Wife of the Chief of Air Staff and the National President of NAFOWA, Hajia Hafsat Sadique Abubakar disclosed this, on Friday, while flagging-off skill acquisition and vocational training for 150 women, widows and youth at Air Force base, Bauchi.

Hajia Abubakar said since May 2015, over 800 women and youths had benefited from trainings in Benue, Kaduna, Borno, Lagos, Rivers and Bauchi states.

She stressed that that the skill acquisition training would be conducted in other states to empower women and youth to be self-reliance.

She explained that the beneficiaries were trained in different skills including, fashion designing, make up, shoe making, computer, bead making, aluminium door fabrication, soap production among others.

Hajia Abubakar said the training is not for only wives and widows of the NAF officers but also women and youth of the host communities would benefit.

She noted that the empowerment is part of NAFOWA’s effort to strengthen NAF, civil relationship.

She disclosed that the training in Bauchi state will last for 10 weeks.

She said: “One of my key drivers as NAFOWA National President is women, widows and youth empowerment. It’s an idea that was developed into the NAFOWA skill acquisition and vocational Programme which was first held at NAF base Makurdi in Benue state.

“The security challenges in the country and the casualties made NAFOWA to think outside the box in search of area in which it can partner with Nigeria Airforce in bringing succour to some of the victims of the victims in the North Eastern part of the country as well as contribute its own quota to reducing unemployment and underemployment among women and youth especially those living within the environs.

“With the empowerment, women will be fully engaged and take care of the family while the head of the home is away on assignment. We kick start the Programme in Makurdi because the base has a lot of unemployed youth and widows”

Speaking earlier, NAFOWA chairperson, Special Operations Command, Hajia Jamila Isa Kaita, commended the NAFOWA National President for initiating programmes to empower youth and women, saying it would go a long way to alleviate the suffering of unemployed youth, widow and women in the host communities.

Kaita charged the participant to be, punctual committed and focus during the training.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAFOWA trains over 800 women, youths on skill acquisition

— 13th October 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) has trained over 800 women and youths in different skill acquisition and vocational programmes across the country in the last two years. Wife of the Chief of Air Staff and the National President of NAFOWA, Hajia Hafsat Sadique Abubakar disclosed this, on Friday,…

  • Bauchi gov’s wife, NAFOWA to partner on skill acquisition, women empowerment

    — 13th October 2017

      FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI Wife of the Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Mohammed Abubakar, has promised to collaborate with the Nigeria Air Force Officer Wives Association (NAFOWA) on skills acquisition training and women empowerment in the state. Hajia Abubakar made the promise, in Bauchi, on Friday, when she received NAFOWA national president and wife of…

  • Edo govt. reduces 2017 budget estimate by 16.49%

    — 13th October 2017

      The Edo State Government said it has reduced the state 2017 budget to N127.92 billion from N153. 9 billion earlier estimated. The decision was taken by the state executive council on Friday in Benin and communicated through a statement by Mr Paul Ohonbamu, the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation. The statement said that…

  • World Food Day: OXFAM working towards food security

    — 13th October 2017

    OXFAM, an international agricultural-based organization, says it is working toward eradicating hunger and promoting food security in the country. Mr Constant Tchona, OXFAM Deputy Country Director, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. The organisation is placing great importance on the world food day, which…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Buhari in meeting with Ohanaeze, SE govs

    — 13th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is right now meeting with South East governors, ministers and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo. Governors in attendance are those of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuani, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and the Imo deputy governor, Eze Madumere. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share