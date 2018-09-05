– The Sun News
NAFOWA offsets medical bills of stranded nursing mother

— 5th September 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 The Nigerian Air force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) has settled the medical bills of a 29-year-old woman who is being detained at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) due to her inability to settle medical bills after delivery.

The woman, Mrs. Monsurat Ibrahim, whose husband sells meat at the Okaka market, was delivered of a baby at the FMC through caesarean section but has not been able to leave the hospital as her husband could not pay the N79,000 medical bill for her discharge.

However, luck smiled on Mrs. Ibrahim and her family when members of NAFOWA, Mobility Command chapter, led by the Chairperson, Mrs. Julcit Binkap Bali led other members to the FMC for a charitable visit.

Mrs. Bali, who commended the management staff of the FMC for being the major health service to both civilians and military officers, in Yenagoa, stated that NAFOWA decided to pay the visit to render assistance to the less privileged in the pediatric and maternity wards in the hospital.

According to her, in line with the core objective of NAFOWA, the assistance goes beyond the barracks and extends to host communities to demonstrate the passion the organisation has for the less privileged.

Said Mrs. Bali, “Today‘s visit is a charitable visit. It is the first among other functions that I have performed since I assumed duties as the as the Chairperson of Nigeria Air force Officers Wives Association, (NAFOWA) in Yenagoa.

“NAFOWA is a non-governmental organisation that is made of wives of serving officers of Nigerian Air force. Our aim is to reach to and assist the less privilege not only in the barracks but in the host community as well.

“Our objective is enshrined in our Motto which is Service to Humanity. And in line with our objective, we carry out charitable and community services such as visits to hospitals, orphanages, prisons and IDPs.

“We also organize skills and vocational programme which is targeted at women and youths not only in the barracks but also in the host communities.”

Mrs. Ibrahim, in an interview, commended NAFOWA for their kind gesture and urged the organisation to continue to carry out charitable visits to help those suffering in the society.

