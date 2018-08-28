– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - NAFEST: We believe in Nigerian’s unity, but FG frustrating our efforts – Wike
28th August 2018 - FG commits N500bn to poverty alleviation
28th August 2018 - Early diagnosis can reduce deaths from cancer – Bayelsa Commisisoner
28th August 2018 - NAF trains 90 operational pilots in 3 year – CAS
28th August 2018 - Don’t vote for reckless candidates, political parties, Aregbesola urges Osun electorate
28th August 2018 - 1,331 Nigerians die in road crashes in Q2 – NBS
28th August 2018 - ICC prosecutor calls for conviction of ex-military leader in Congo s*xual slavery case
28th August 2018 - Nigeria’s situation under Buhari scary, says Lamido
28th August 2018 - Katsina Govt. procures N140 m ICT facilities for schools
28th August 2018 - NPA empowers over 500 women in Kebbi
Home / National / NAFEST: We believe in Nigerian’s unity, but FG frustrating our efforts – Wike
NAFEST

NAFEST: We believe in Nigerian’s unity, but FG frustrating our efforts – Wike

— 28th August 2018
  • Assures participants safety, memorable experience

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his belief in the unity and progress of the country.

Governor Wike stated this yesterday, in his speech at the National Technical Committee on the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) programme, tagged “Our, our heritage”, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said the state government had provided enough logistics for security agencies, regretting that the outcome of the recent suspended Port Harcourt City (PHALGA) Constituency 3 by-election in the state, confirmed the partisanship of Federal security agencies.

READ ALSO FG commits N500bn to poverty alleviation

Wike expressed: “As a government, we believe so much in the unity and progress of the country. We are very much particular about security and have supported security agencies maximally to function.

“It is very sad that two weeks ago, we had a by-election, where people came out to vote. But, the experience was not what we had expected.

“We had expected that the Federal security agencies, hired and paid with the tax payers’ money, would conduct a free, fair, credible and violence-free election. But, they abated the destruction of electoral process.

“We have to mention it here, so that we can all tell the international community to air their voices, so that this does not occur again.

“Our vision is on development, provision of good roads, bridges, education health care and culture and tourism. The governor want to make the state the centre of culture and tourism. He has supported the security agencies maximally and contributed to the ease of doing business in the state.

“We are mentioning these because we believe in democracy and if this continues it will affect our democracy. Our concern is that this should not happening anywhere else.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, assured the participants of safety throughout their stay in the state for the festival, promising them of having a memorable experience in Rivers.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Segun Runsewe, noted that the programme was remarkable because it was exactly 60 years after the first commercial quantity of oil was produced in Oloibiri (now Bayelsa State).

Runsewe, who commended Governor Wike for his commitment to the unity of the country, especially by accepting to host NAFEST, urged Nigerians to respect their respective cultures to avoid crisis.

He noted: “It is not usual to pray for somebody in a programme like this. The Rivers Governor (Wike) deserves prayers. He is behind some of the good things happening in this sector.

READ ALSO Early diagnosis can reduce deaths from cancer – Bayelsa Commisisoner

“Culture is the newest thing that will change the narrative of this country. Culture is that thing God gave to man to ensure peace.

“There is problem in this country because we are not respecting each other’s culture. God is about to start a new beginning in this country, that is why we are holding this programme today”.

The DG also disclosed that skills acquisition and health outreach would be organised in the state in October by NAFEST as part of activities to mark Rivers 2018.

However, the State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Tonye Oniyide, noted that Arts and Culture is driving the aspirations of the nation.

She said: “This is the national platform to re-ensure our unity as a nation. This sector is leading the move in driving our national aspirations.

“The Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Justice are working together to make policies that will reposition entertainment in Rivers State”, she stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAFEST

NAFEST: We believe in Nigerian’s unity, but FG frustrating our efforts – Wike

— 28th August 2018

Assures participants safety, memorable experience Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his belief in the unity and progress of the country. Governor Wike stated this yesterday, in his speech at the National Technical Committee on the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) programme, tagged “Our, our heritage”, in Port…

  • poverty alleviation

    FG commits N500bn to poverty alleviation

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government is putting the sum of N500 billion into wealth creation and poverty alleviation, Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said. Osinbajo featured at the question and answer session of the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The theme of with the…

  • BAYELSA COMMISSIONER

    Early diagnosis can reduce deaths from cancer – Bayelsa Commisisoner

    — 28th August 2018

    …. says Cancer centre in honour of late Mrs. Dickson to be launched soon Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said preparations are in top gear for the launching of the Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation, Cancer Centre and Henry Seriake Dickson Institute. Iworiso-Markson said this, in Toru-Orua, Sagbama…

  • COAS

    NAF trains 90 operational pilots in 3 year – CAS

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has trained more than 90 operational pilots in three years as part of renewed effort to reposition the service for effective performance. The Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, disclosed this on Tuesday at the graduation ceremony of Basic Flying Course -18 held at…

  • AREGBESOLA

    Don’t vote for reckless candidates, political parties, Aregbesola urges Osun electorate

    — 28th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo As electorate prepare to go to the polls and vote for the candidates of their choice in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, has urged them not to vote for political parties and candidates that have penchant for bad governance and anti-progress agenda. He noted that if such…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share