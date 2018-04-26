NAFDAC workers join JOHESU strike

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) workers at the headquarters, in Abuja, have joined the ongoing strike by Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.



Mr. Izi Isua, Vice Chairman of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), NAFDAC chapter, told NAN that his members were in total compliance of the strike by JOHESU.



He explained that the agitation by the mother union was for the benefit of all members, saying all their members in Abuja and other stations would ensure total compliance to the strike.



Isua said officials of the union had visited NAFDAC offices in Abuja and outstations to ensure that every member observed the strike, vowing

that the offices will remain closed until the strike was called off by JOHESU.



The vice chairman disclosed that the management of NAFDAC had met with the union officials on Monday pleading with them to call off the strike.

He stated that JOHESU had made it clear to the NAFDAC management that the strike would continue until the national secretariat directed otherwise.