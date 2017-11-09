The Sun News
Home / Health / NAFDAC,  traders partner to curb fake goods

NAFDAC,  traders partner to curb fake goods

— 9th November 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Rivers State Traders and Market Women Association have resolved to partner with each other to check the incidence of fake and counterfeit products in stores and markets.

The understanding was reached during a courtesy visit by the market association executives to NAFDAC South-South zonal office, in Port Harcourt.

The Zonal Coordinator, Mrs. Chinelo Ejeh, commended the market association for being responsive, saying the new cooperation would help the agency in its task of ridding the market of unwholesome products.

Ejeh said NAFDAC had not relented in carrying out its routine inspections across the state and even in the markets, adding: “The agency often meets resistance from the market leaders whenever they come for inspections.” 

She said with the new collaboration, more effective and efficient regulation would be achieved.

The  state coordinator of NAFDAC, Mrs. Mercy Ndukwe, also commended members of the market association for their visit and implored them to always avail NAFDAC of relevant information that would benefit public health.

Earlier, the president general of the association, Edi  Chinedu, said the traders were ready to assist the agency in its task of safeguarding the health of the nation by exposing suspected fake and counterfeit food products in the markets.

He said: “My association has discovered that most fake food products are found in shops, street markets and rural areas and to this end, we have set up ‘Trader Marshals’ that will help in fighting menace.”  

