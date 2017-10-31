NAFDAC, traders partner to curb fake goods in Rivers

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Rivers State Traders and Market Women Association, have resolved to partner to check incidences of fake and counterfeit products in stores and markets in the state.

The understanding was reached, on TuesdayTuesday, during a courtesy visit by the market association executives to NAFDAC South-South Zonal Office, Port Harcourt.

The Zonal Coordinator, Mrs. Chinelo Ejeh, commended the market association for been responsive and said that the new cooperation would help the agency in its task of ridding the market of unwholesome products.

Rivers

Ejeh stated that NAFDAC had not relented in carrying out its routine inspections across the State and even in the markets, adding that “the agency often meets resistance from the market leaders whenever they come for inspections.”

She said that with the new collaboration, more effective and efficient regulation would be achieved.

The State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mrs. Mercy Ndukwe, also commended the market association for their visit and implored them to always avail NAFDAC of relevant information that would benefit public health.

Earlier, the President General of the association, Edi Chinedu, said that the traders were ready to assist the agency in its task of safeguarding the health of the nation by exposing suspected fake and counterfeit food products in the markets.

He said: “My association has discovered that most fake food products are found in shops, street markets and rural areas and to this end, we have set up ‘Trader Marshals’ that will help in fighting menace”.

He affirmed the readiness of the market association through adequate collaboration with NAFDAC, to check the ugly trend.

At the end of the meeting, they agreed to work together to check the influx of unwholesome food products, especially now that the festive period is at hand.