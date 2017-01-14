The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
14th January 2017 - How Christian marriage is coping in these austere times
14th January 2017 - I’m waiting for ‘Mr Right’ –Mercy Aminu, actress
14th January 2017 - Movie stars reveal New Year resolutions, plan big for 2017
14th January 2017 - NNPC, Schlumberger collaborate on frontier exploration
14th January 2017 - NAFDAC raids Onitsha market, arrests 7 over fake products
14th January 2017 - Ugwuanyi seeks US assistance on investment
14th January 2017 - Obasanjo begs Awujale, blames media for rift
14th January 2017 - Mega Party formation: Buhari’s ministers, govs named as sponsors
14th January 2017 - LAWYERS, CHURCH LEADERS DIVIDED OVER ADEBOYE
14th January 2017 - Intrigues, undercurrents of APC South-West leaders’ meeting
Home / Business / NAFDAC raids Onitsha market, arrests 7 over fake products

NAFDAC raids Onitsha market, arrests 7 over fake products

— 14th January 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), yesterday raided Ontisha market and arrested seven persons who specialised in production of fake wines and drugs.

The agency also sealed two wine factories and two patent drug shops over alleged production of suspected fake products and fake drugs in the area.

The Director for Investigation and Enforcement Mr. Kingsley Ejiofor who led the operation yesterday said the raid was based on intelligence report that led to the discovery of some of the factories that specialised in production of fake wine of different types.

Ejiofor, explained that the exercise was part of their routine jobs to checkmate all counterfeit and prohibited products, especially drugs, but noted that in the process of their raid, they uncovered unhygienic factories with cockroaches.

He maintained that those arrested were specifically involved in the bottling of unwholesome, counterfeit and dangerous drinks, as well as, those that deals with fake and unregistered drugs.

Ejiofor said that fake products confiscated includes brands of beverages like, Hennessey, 501, Johnny Walker, Red Label whisky, Best Marula fruit cream, Pure heaven, Amarula, Baron De Vals, Eva and J&W

Others include fake tramadol of 200mg, 225mg strength, which is not meant to be sold at the market, UNFPA condom from UN meant to distribute at the hospital, some expired and unregistered drugs and injection of different types, some of the Aphrodisiac manpower drugs with high strength of 3000 and unregistered and registered Alcoholic bitter drink.

He however listed items found in the factories sealed to include stoves, colourants, plastic containers, cups, labels, corks, unidentified chemicals and recycled bottles.

“In one of the shops, the smell was so pungent that we could not even recover the materials and had to destroy them right there. It was heartbreaking to discover that the factories were meant for illegal manufacturers of bottle and dangerous chemicals known as fake wine and spirits”. Ejiofor stated.

He further advised retailers and consumers to issue and collect receipts for every product purchased to enable them to track the fakers in the markets.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC, Schlumberger collaborate on frontier exploration

— 14th January 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is collaborating with an oil service company, Schlumberger, in the deployment of state-of-the-art technology in the ongoing search for commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the Chad basin and other parts of the inland sedimentary basins. In an interview published in the latest edition of…

  • NAFDAC raids Onitsha market, arrests 7 over fake products

    — 14th January 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), yesterday raided Ontisha market and arrested seven persons who specialised in production of fake wines and drugs. The agency also sealed two wine factories and two patent drug shops over alleged production of suspected fake products and fake drugs in the area….

  • Ugwuanyi seeks US assistance on investment

    — 14th January 2017

    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has indicated the state’s willingness to share ideas and collaborate with the United States on matters of development. The governor made the declaration during a courtesy visit to Government House, Enugu, by the American ambassador, Mr. Stuart Symington, noting that the latter’s visit offers an ample opportunity to build…

  • Obasanjo begs Awujale, blames media for rift

    — 14th January 2017

    Invites Oba Adetona to commission mosque in his presidential library BY ADE ALADE Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona to say ‘I’m sorry’ over his choice of words in his letter to the Awujale to debunk allegations levelled against him in the monarch’s autobiography. Without mincing words,…

  • Mega Party formation: Buhari’s ministers, govs named as sponsors

    — 14th January 2017

    Ex-Reps Speaker, Jonathan’s ministers, lawmakers, others involved  They’re bound to fail- APC FROM ADE ALADE and IHEANACHO NWOSU, ABUJA The intrigues and political manoeuvring that will shape the 2019 general elections have begun to unfold with revelations that some serving ministers and governors on the platform of the two major political parties are deeply involved…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351