The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - NAFDAC nabs kingpin over supply of fake insecticides
10th July 2018 - Nigeria becoming failed state, says Anglican bishop
10th July 2018 - Obaseki, Singaporean president, others examine barriers to smart city initiative
10th July 2018 - Ango Abdullahi, Dickson meet on restructuring
10th July 2018 - Succour for Gbarain/Ekpetiama Cluster from the grips of Shell
10th July 2018 - Dredging of Escravos raises fresh agitations among communities
10th July 2018 - Race for 2018 admission exercise
10th July 2018 - 2019: Atiku’ll be Nigeria’s Trump – Ogun
10th July 2018 - Bloody Highway: Statistics puts daily death on roads at 14
10th July 2018 - Harvest of arrest as police pick 137 cultists during ‘77’ celebration
Home / National / NAFDAC nabs kingpin over supply of fake insecticides
NAFDAC

NAFDAC nabs kingpin over supply of fake insecticides

— 10th July 2018

The National Agency for Food and Drug administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested a kingpin behind the supply of fake insecticides in Port Harcourt.
NAFDAC’s Public Relations Officer, South Zone, Mr. Cyril Monye, who announced this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said one Ebuka Ugwuanyi was arrested while 110 cartons of the product worth over N2 million were recovered.
He said the Rivers office of NAFDAC recorded the milestone, after a successful raid and mop up of fake ‘Read A Dream’ insecticide in Port Harcourt. Monye said the fake insecticide is a clone of the original but with questionable active ingredients which is foamy and watery. He said the original product was imported and registered by CU-BAS INT’L (NIG) LTD.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAFDAC

NAFDAC nabs kingpin over supply of fake insecticides

— 10th July 2018

The National Agency for Food and Drug administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested a kingpin behind the supply of fake insecticides in Port Harcourt. NAFDAC’s Public Relations Officer, South Zone, Mr. Cyril Monye, who announced this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said one Ebuka Ugwuanyi was arrested while 110 cartons of the product…

  • ANGLICAN

    Nigeria becoming failed state, says Anglican bishop

    — 10th July 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The Presiding Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Calabar, Tunde Adeleye, has said Nigeria is becoming a failed state. He said the country has derailed from the vision of its founding fathers. Adeleye, who said this at the 2018 Synod media chat held at the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity Anglican Communion,…

  • OBASEKI

    Obaseki, Singaporean president, others examine barriers to smart city initiative

    — 10th July 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, Minister of National Development and Second Minister for Finance, Singapore, Lawrence Wong, with over 100 representatives of national and municipal governments as well as leading private sector players in cities development, last weekend, began deliberations on how to eliminate challenges to sustainable cities at the…

  • RESTRUCTURING

    Ango Abdullahi, Dickson meet on restructuring

    — 10th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, on Monday, held a closed door meeting with elder statesman and former Vice Chancellor of Ahmedu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in Abuja, on the need to restructure Nigeria. Dickson has been leading the charge on the need to restructure the country before the 2019 elections,…

  • GBARAIN

    Succour for Gbarain/Ekpetiama Cluster from the grips of Shell

    — 10th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The story of Revd. Fr. Kevin O’ Hara in Bayelsa State, to give help to the 12 communities of the Gbarain/ Ekpetiama Cluster to extract maximum benefits from the Gbarain/Ubie oil and gas project reads like a line from the Bible. Fr O’Hara, a missionary attaché to the Irish Embassy in Nigeria…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share