NAFDAC nabs kingpin over supply of fake insecticides

The National Agency for Food and Drug administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested a kingpin behind the supply of fake insecticides in Port Harcourt.

NAFDAC’s Public Relations Officer, South Zone, Mr. Cyril Monye, who announced this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said one Ebuka Ugwuanyi was arrested while 110 cartons of the product worth over N2 million were recovered.

He said the Rivers office of NAFDAC recorded the milestone, after a successful raid and mop up of fake ‘Read A Dream’ insecticide in Port Harcourt. Monye said the fake insecticide is a clone of the original but with questionable active ingredients which is foamy and watery. He said the original product was imported and registered by CU-BAS INT’L (NIG) LTD.