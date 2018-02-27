The Sun News
NAFDAC intercepts 45 containers of illegal drug

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC ), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has disclosed that the agency intercepted 45 containers of illegal drugs imported from different countries through Nigerian ports within last three months.

The NAFDAC boss stated this, on Tuesday, during the Drug Awareness and Advocacy  organised by the Kebbi state Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in collaboration with Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) held in Birnin-Kebbi, said that  the agency got wind of the containers through intelligent gathering.

Adeyeye who did not disclosed where the intercepted containers were coming from, said the agency had tecorded success on clamped down on illegal drugs due to it surveillances in the country.

She said: “Lack of NAFDAC presence at the ports has been one of the problems bedevilling our effort to make the country free from illegal drugs importation. If the agency would be allowed at the ports, there will be reduction of importations of illegal drugs.”

In his remark, Justice Simon Amobeda of Federal High Court, Birnin-Kebbi appealed to the National Assembly to review laws of the NDLEA, describing them as ‘draconian”, and prescribed life sentences for drug’s peddlers.

Earlier, wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of the NGWF, said the Forum focused on drug abuse and sought for partnership with relevant authorities to put an end to the menace.

“As mothers, we cannot fold our arms and watch our children being destroyed. We in Kebbi need to intensify efforts in our various communities and areas through “Kebbi Kicks Drug Volunteers. This will put an end to this menace that is gradually destroying the future of our young ones.”

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in his remarks said the state government would collaborate with National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and NAFDAC to prevent importation of illegal and substandard drugs in the state.

“We have to step up our intervention to arrest the situation. We cannot support the youth on drugs, simply because they support us; no matter how political relevant they are to us,” he said.

He said the collaboration would also reduced illegal importation of drugs from neighbouring countries to the state.

