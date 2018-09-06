The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians against consumption of TL Tan Lung and TLC brands of canned sardine.

Giving the warning in Abuja, Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said TL Tan Lung and TLC brands were produced by Chinese companies.

She said NAFDAC was notified that the Malaysian Ministry of Health on April 20, 2018, in Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia, recalled the two canned sardine products.

According to her, the products did not comply with the standards set by 1983 Food Act and were recalled due to presence of nematode parasitic worms.

The director-general also cautioned all importers not to bring in the affected canned sardines into the country.

She said: “Anybody in possession of the unwholesome canned sardines should submit them to the nearest NAFDAC Office.

“Consumers are encouraged to report all adverse events resulting from the use of these products to the nearest NAFDAC office.”