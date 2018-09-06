– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - NAFDAC Cautions against canned sardine
6th September 2018 - Militants end ceasefire, return to creeks
6th September 2018 - 2019: Omolaja releases 11-point agenda to lift Ogun
6th September 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses Omisore, Adeoti’s campaign of vandalism
6th September 2018 - Inter-tribal marriage’ll promote unity in Nigeria,  Fola Achudume
6th September 2018 - Archbishop Adeyemi to give a talk at AVMCC
6th September 2018 - FG not committed to national integration – Nwodo, Falana
6th September 2018 - Electoral Bill amendment assent: Buhari’s refusal‘ll affect 2019 polls – Adokwe
6th September 2018 - Gwadabe joins FCT senatorial race
6th September 2018 - Borno confirms 14 dead in cholera outbreak
Home / National / NAFDAC Cautions against canned sardine
TL Tan Lung and TLC

NAFDAC Cautions against canned sardine

— 6th September 2018

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians against consumption of TL Tan Lung and TLC brands of canned sardine.

Giving the warning in Abuja, Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said TL Tan Lung and TLC brands were produced by Chinese companies.

She said NAFDAC was notified that the Malaysian Ministry of Health on April 20, 2018, in Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia, recalled the two canned sardine products.

READ ALSO NAFDAC engages stakeholders on regulated products

According to her, the products did not comply with the standards set by 1983 Food Act and were recalled due to presence of nematode parasitic worms.

The director-general also cautioned all importers not to bring in the affected canned sardines into the country.

She said: “Anybody in possession of the unwholesome canned sardines should submit them to the nearest NAFDAC Office.

“Consumers are encouraged to report all adverse events resulting from the use of these products to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TL Tan Lung and TLC

NAFDAC Cautions against canned sardine

— 6th September 2018

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians against consumption of TL Tan Lung and TLC brands of canned sardine. Giving the warning in Abuja, Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said TL Tan Lung and TLC brands were produced by Chinese companies. She said NAFDAC was notified that…

  • MILITANTS

    Militants end ceasefire, return to creeks

    — 6th September 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Niger Delta militants have announced expiration of ceasefire, from yesterday, and have vowed to resume attack on oil installations. They, also, condemned invasion of the home of Ijaw elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, by policemen. The self-acclaimed regional freedom fighters have, also, demanded the relocation of headquarters of multinational oil companies…

  • OMOLAJA

    2019: Omolaja releases 11-point agenda to lift Ogun

    — 6th September 2018

    Bianca Iboma Seasoned administrator and academic, Prof. Muhammad T.A. Omolaja, has launched an 11-point agenda aimed at transforming Ogun, if given the opportunity to govern the state in 2019. Launching the agenda at a rally in Aiyetoro, he said governance in the country needs creative and fresh ideas to deliver the people from the current…

  • MARRIAGE

    Inter-tribal marriage’ll promote unity in Nigeria,  Fola Achudume

    — 6th September 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Wife of the pastor in charge of Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC),  Rev. Fola Achudume, has canvassed more inter tribal marriages among Nigerians, adding that it will promote peace as well as unite the multi ethnic groups in the country. She spoke on the sideline of her 50th birthday today, warning  those fanning…

  • ARCHBISHOP

    Archbishop Adeyemi to give a talk at AVMCC

    — 6th September 2018

    The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Kwara, in the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Dr. Olusegun Adeyemi, is expected at the main sanctuary of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday,   to give a personal testimony of God’s immense beneficence in his life. Archbishop Adeyemi, who is also the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share