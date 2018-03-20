NAF training aircraft force lands in Kaduna

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) student pilot yesterday force landed a Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft on the outskirts of Kaduna, while on a solo mission.

NAF’s Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

The solo mission, according to Adesanya, was part of flying training at the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

Adesanya said the incident was as a result of an airborne emergency that could not enable the pilot fly the aircraft back to base. “The student pilot, therefore, force landed the aircraft but with minimal damage to it” and added that “the student pilot, who was the only one on board, suffered minor injuries. He is receiving treatment at the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kaduna.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident while efforts are ongoing to recover the aircraft,” he said.