NAF to establish science park at UNN

— 25th January 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has concluded plans to establish a science park at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nzukka.

Similarly, the NAF has declared its readiness to partner with the UNN in the area of aircraft maintenance, building technology and other relevant fields.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, made this known when the Vice Chancellor of the UNN, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, visited him at the NAF Headquarters, in Abuja.

To this end, Marshal Abubakar has directed NAF personnel from both the Research and Development Centre and the Air Force Institute of Technology, to visit the university with a view to identifying specific areas of potential partnership between the two organisations.

The Air Force chief, while noting that the NAF has gone into partnership with 15 Nigerian universities in the last five years, said the partnership was beginning to yield positive results especially in the enhancement of NAF’s aircraft maintenance capacity.

The NAF chief, in a statement signed by Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya said, “The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has expressed its willingness to partner with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the area of training as well as Research and Development (R & D) to support the Service in effectively carrying out its statutory role of defending the nation.

“The Vice Chancellor of UNN, Professor Benjamin Ozumba, stated this yesterday, 24 January 2018, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at Headquarters NAF, Abuja.

“The Vice Chancellor stated that the University decided to partner with the NAF because of its giant strides in R & D and the consistent display of professionalism in the discharge of its role.

“While commending the NAF for its efforts towards attaining self reliance, Professor Ozumba added that the NAF is one of the Government agencies that are obviously in tune with the changes in the 21st Century. According to him, the world has gone beyond the era of commodity driven economy to a knowledge-based economy.

“He added that the efforts of the current NAF leadership at improving the knowledge base of its personnel, through sustained R & D activities, were indeed commendable.

“The Vice Chancellor therefore reiterated the readiness and capability of the Institution to collaborate with the NAF in all aspects of R & D to ensure that the NAF continues to successfully accomplish its constitutional tasks.

“He further disclosed that the UNN had been consistently ranked Number 1 in the Google Scholarly Search in West Africa, for the past 3 years, a testimony of the University’s commitment to academic endeavours.

“The Vice Chancellor also announced the plans of UNN to establish a science park towards advancing technological knowledge. “Additionally, Professor Ozumba seized the opportunity to invite the NAF to be part of the Institution’s Innovation Conference scheduled for February 2018.

“Responding, the CAS stated that the NAF would be willing to partner with UNN in the area of aircraft maintenance, building technology and other relevant fields.

“Air Marshal Abubakar further stated that the NAF had, over 5 years ago, identified the need to partner with academic institutions in Nigeria. “Accordingly, the NAF had already signed Memoranda of Understanding with 15 other Nigerian universities and the partnerships had started yielding several benefits, especially in the enhancement of NAF’s aircraft maintenance capacity.

“The CAS, therefore, stated the readiness of the NAF to participate in the establishment of the science park at UNN.

“He also promised that the NAF would be adequately represented in the Institution’s upcoming Innovation Conference in February this year.

“The CAS has already directed that a team of appropriate NAF officers from the Air Force Research and Development Centre as well as from the Air Force Institute of Technology, both in Kaduna, be composed to visit UNN with a view to identifying specific areas of potential partnership between both organisations.

    The brainwashed illiterate fools call Sadiq who said we do not have understanding of war, now want to learn in Biafraland- NO. His place is the desert and cattle rearing which must be accomplished in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over. God Is With Us!!!

