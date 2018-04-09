The Sun News
FOIL NAF

JUST IN: NAF’s Special Forces foil another suicide attack on UNIMAID

— 9th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Special Forces alongside soldiers from the  Nigerian Army engaged in the counter insurgency operations in the North East have foiled an attempted suicide attack on the university of Maiduguri by the Boko Haram terrorists group.

The attack, according to NAF’s Director Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal OlatokunboAdesanya, happened on Sunday evening,  after a Boko Haram suicide bomber gained access into the university premises and heading to the hostel when he was detected.

AVM Adesanya, who made this known in a statement, said that the vest on one of the suicide bombers detonated before they could gain access into the hostel caused a pandemonium but said there was no reported casualty except for the suicide bomber whose counterparts immediately fled the scene.

He also said that a NAF Agusta Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) which went after the fleeing terrorists spotted and identified an additional suicide bomber and killed him while the search for the other fleeing members of the group is ongoing.

He therefore called on the people of the area to be more vigilant and report any strange movement to the security agencies.

The NAF spokesman in the statement said, “Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in conjunction with some Nigerian Army (NA) troops, successfully foiled a suicide bombing attack by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at University of Maiduguri, Borno State in the night of 8 April 2018.

“The BHT suicide bombers tried to gain access into the University but were quickly detected by the NAF Special Forces. Meanwhile, the vest on one of the suicide bombers detonated before they could gain access into the hostel, leading to a commotion. However, there was no reported fatality except for the suicide bomber, whose counterparts immediately fled, when the NAF Special Forces and the NA troops opened fire on them.

“The NAF Agusta Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) then went in pursuit of the fleeing BHTs, following which an additional suicide bomber was identified and neutralized. The NAF Agusta LUH was still searching for the other fleeing BHTs as at the time of filing this report. Members of the populace, especially around the University premises are, therefore, requested to be very vigilant.

