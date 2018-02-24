The Sun News
Latest
24th February 2018 - NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match
24th February 2018 - Isoko nation not short-changed in 2018 budget – Delta govt.
24th February 2018 - Why we must save Nigeria, by Fayose
24th February 2018 - FCT Preseason: Golden Eaglets scouting coach hails quality of players
24th February 2018 - International donors pool $904 million to tackle humanitarian crisis in Northeast
24th February 2018 - Police to mop up illegal possession of arms
24th February 2018 - The Sun Awards : It’s D-Day
24th February 2018 - NUPENG threatens fresh strike
24th February 2018 - NDLEA destroys drugs worth N10b in Edo
24th February 2018 - Yobe schoolgirls’ abduction: No efforts will be spared to bring them back – Buhari
Home / National / NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match

NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match

— 24th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In line with the policy directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, about 50 Regiment Personnel of the of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Saturday, joined the rest of their colleagues in the country to undertake a 20 kilometer route match.
Commander, 151 Base Services Group (BSG), Air Commodore Lawal Danzangi, said the route match is a follow up to able leadership of the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao to implement that policy directive to keep NAF personnel physically and mentally fit.
“This 20 kilometer Route Match is undertaken to keep them physically and mentally fit in case of emergencies. The vision is from the Chief of Air Staff and should be done on a monthly bases. AOC TAC is committed to ensuring that this exercise is sustained by making sure that we get logistics from the NAF to ensure the regiment personnel are battle ready especially in difficult and hard to reach terrains.”
Also speaking at the end of the event, Command Regiment Officer, Group Captain Elisha Bindu said going by the success of the route match, it is evident that the personnel are fit and well prepared for battle.
“From what I have seen today, it is evident that the personnel are good to go. And after this, they are ready to go for deployment.”
Sunday Sun gathered that the 20 kilometer Regiment Personnel Route Match is a monthly exercise of the Nigerian Air Force to keep its regiment personnel fit and battle ready at all times.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match

— 24th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In line with the policy directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, about 50 Regiment Personnel of the of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Saturday, joined the rest of their colleagues in the country to undertake…

  • Isoko nation not short-changed in 2018 budget – Delta govt.

    — 24th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government has dismissed claims by a pressure group, Isoko Brains Initiative (IBI) that the entire Isoko nation was shortchanged in the 2018 budget by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The accused the governor of dedicating only one percent of the entire budget for Isoko nation, even as it blamed the three…

  • Why we must save Nigeria, by Fayose

    — 24th February 2018

    Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the corporate existence of Nigeria is being threatened by selective administration of justice, marginalisation, vendetta against perceived political opponents among others and called on well-meaning citizens to rise up and salvage the situation before it is too late. This is just as he decried the level of…

  • FCT Preseason: Golden Eaglets scouting coach hails quality of players

    — 24th February 2018

    Nigeria U-17 team’s scouting coach, Bunmi Blair, has called on the U-20 team coach Paul Aigbogun to beam his searchlight on players playing in the FCT as they begin preparations for the qualifying series of 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. Bunmi, on Friday, led Cityzens Football Club to victory in the 2018 FCT preseason…

  • International donors pool $904 million to tackle humanitarian crisis in Northeast

    — 24th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja As a response to displacement brought about by the conflict with Boko Haram in the northeast of Nigeria, International donors have mobilized $940 million in humanitarian aid to the troubled region, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said. It stated that the fund which was raised at a conference…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share