NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In line with the policy directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, about 50 Regiment Personnel of the of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Saturday, joined the rest of their colleagues in the country to undertake a 20 kilometer route match.

Commander, 151 Base Services Group (BSG), Air Commodore Lawal Danzangi, said the route match is a follow up to able leadership of the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao to implement that policy directive to keep NAF personnel physically and mentally fit.

“This 20 kilometer Route Match is undertaken to keep them physically and mentally fit in case of emergencies. The vision is from the Chief of Air Staff and should be done on a monthly bases. AOC TAC is committed to ensuring that this exercise is sustained by making sure that we get logistics from the NAF to ensure the regiment personnel are battle ready especially in difficult and hard to reach terrains.”

Also speaking at the end of the event, Command Regiment Officer, Group Captain Elisha Bindu said going by the success of the route match, it is evident that the personnel are fit and well prepared for battle.

“From what I have seen today, it is evident that the personnel are good to go. And after this, they are ready to go for deployment.”

Sunday Sun gathered that the 20 kilometer Regiment Personnel Route Match is a monthly exercise of the Nigerian Air Force to keep its regiment personnel fit and battle ready at all times.