The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - NAF launches 3-day medical outreach in Benue IDPs camp
28th March 2018 - APC NEC elongation: Okorocha hails Buhari’s verdict
28th March 2018 - Dapchi girls: Release Leah Sharibu now – PFN urges FG
28th March 2018 - Man, 37, arrested for alleged rape of 12 year old Kebbi girl
28th March 2018 - Katsina trains 60 journalists on poultry, fishery, bee-keeping
28th March 2018 - Liberia hosts ECOWAS regional radio
28th March 2018 - Farmers/herdsmen clashes: Kwara govt. bans night grazing
28th March 2018 - Kano, Jigawa, Katsina residents to experience improved power supply, says KEDCO
28th March 2018 - Delta newspaper workers down tools over welfare issues
28th March 2018 - JUST IN: IGP removes Ali Janga as Kogi CP, appoints Esa Ogbu
Home / National / NAF launches 3-day medical outreach in Benue IDPs camp

NAF launches 3-day medical outreach in Benue IDPs camp

— 28th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In a bid to meet the health needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Benue State, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Monday, commenced a three-day medical outreach at the Internally Displaced Persons IDP camp in Abagana, on the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Oladayo Amao, said the gesture was primarily intended to provide medical succor for the displaced persons while attending to their basic health needs.

“The recurring herdsmen and farmers’ crisis in some parts of this state has created a pool of internally Displaced Persons (lDPs) in different locations within the state. Individuals who are displaced from their natural settlements and who find themselves in your situations suffer psychological and other health challenges.

“The NAF has always been mindful of these issues and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has directed that the Humanitarian Services should provide medical services to the IDPs. This gesture is primarily intended to provide medical succor for the displaced persons while attending to their basic health needs,” Amao said.

Read more: Dapchi girls: Release Leah Sharibu now – PFN urges FG

The AOC who disclosed that about 4000 persons are expected to benefit from the medical outreach within the three days stated further that the medical outreach programme would be undertaken by a team of medical staff from the NAF Headquarters, other medical units in the NAF as well as the 161 NAF Hospital based in Makurdi.

“The team is made up of Psychologists, General Duty Medical Officers, Surgeons, Opthalmologists, Pediatricians Nurses and Social Health Workers. The services to be provided would consist of Primary Health Care for the prevention of diseases, general surgical and eye operations, laboratory tests for Diabetes, Hepatitis and HlV infection. There would also be deworming of children and distribution of insecticide Treated Mosquito Nets (lTNs).”

While launching the medical outreach, Governor Samuel Ortom, who was represented by Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Cecilia Ojabo, thanked the Air Force for coming to the rescue of the state at such a critical time when over 170,000 people who had been displaced from their homes by Fulani herdsmen were now at the mercy of government and spirited organizations and individuals.

In the governor’s words, “You are aware that we have been battling with IDPs for the past three months now and this is what we actually need now. This camp is just one out of the nine camps housing approximately 170,000 displaced persons. Aside this number, the state also has two other camps for refugees who were displaced from Cameroon.

“We are happy that the NAF has come to the rescue of the state even though we thought they would have come earlier than now as they did during last year’s flood in the state. The population of IDPs is overwhelming so we had to employ the services of nurses and their health workers to meet the health needs of the people. This three day offer will go a long way to alleviate our plight.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAF launches 3-day medical outreach in Benue IDPs camp

— 28th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In a bid to meet the health needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Benue State, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Monday, commenced a three-day medical outreach at the Internally Displaced Persons IDP camp in Abagana, on the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital. Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air…

  • APC NEC elongation: Okorocha hails Buhari’s verdict

    — 28th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement on the tenure elongation of the elected national officials of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as illegal, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, on Tuesday. Governor of Imo State and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has applauded the President’s decision, saying his pronouncement…

  • Dapchi girls: Release Leah Sharibu now – PFN urges FG

    — 28th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on Tuesday, charged the Federal Government to use all in its capacity to effect the release of the last Dapchi School girl, Miss Leah Sharibu, from the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists. The PFN in a press statement  by its National President, Rev. Dr. Felix…

  • arrest rape kebbi girl

    Man, 37, arrested for alleged rape of 12 year old Kebbi girl

    — 28th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi A 37-year-old man identified as Chidi Umeh has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital. Daily Sun gathered that the suspect lured his victim into an uncompleted building on Tuesday evening where he allegedly raped the girl. Umeh, it was learnt,…

  • Katsina trains 60 journalists on poultry, fishery, bee-keeping

    — 28th March 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State Government has extended its economic empowerment programme to media practitioners in the area as about 60 journalist from the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Tuesday began a training programme on poultry, fishery and bee-keeping. The programme was organised through the Katsina State Economic Empowerment Directorate (KASEED). Declaring the training…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share