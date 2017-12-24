NAF intensifies air operations in North-East, neutralises scores of insurgents

The Sun News
— 24th December 2017

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified air operations in the North-East and neutralised scores of the insurgents in Tumbun Rago, a settlement at the northern fringes of Borno.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Adesanya explained that during a routine Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission on Dec. 20, a NAF ISR platform sighted insurgents activities at Tumbun Rago, occupied by Albarnawi faction.

“Accordingly, fighter aircraft and helicopters were detailed for air interdiction over the location on Dec . 21, the fighter aircraft took turns to unleash their armament on the location.

“Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) of the attacks revealed that the targeted insurgents structures were destroyed, causing fire within the location and neutralising scores of the insurgents in the process.

“Thereafter, the recently acquired helicopter gunships carried out mop-up attacks on a few fleeing insurgents.

“On Dec. 22, NAF neutralised a large gathering of insurgents South-East of BogumeriI, also in Borno, after a convoy of insurgents on motorcycles had been trailed to the location,” he said

The director explained further that intensification of air operations by NAF was aimed at further reducing the will of the insurgents to continue their nefarious activities.

He said: “the intensification of the air operations was also to create the needed advantage for own surface forces to effectively operate”. (NAN)

