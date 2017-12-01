The Sun News
Latest
1st December 2017 - NAF graduates 414 special forces
1st December 2017 - Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019
1st December 2017 - NBS, UNICEF launch MICS 2017 in North East
1st December 2017 - 2 remanded for sale, distribution of cloned soap brand
1st December 2017 - Poverty, unemployment threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Zwingina
1st December 2017 - Graduating with third class not big deal –Dimoko Korkus, blogger
1st December 2017 - Why I remixed Fela’s Jeun Ko ku -Aderinsola Adetifa
1st December 2017 - My passion for down syndrome kids -Seun Olota
1st December 2017 - African China, Jaywon to headline UFDF 2017
1st December 2017 - O’Jez Music unleashes Krazee Legs’ today
Home / National / NAF graduates 414 special forces

NAF graduates 414 special forces

— 1st December 2017

The Nigerian Air Force, on Thursday, graduated 414 special forces of its personnel out which 396 were airmen, airwomen and 18 were Officers.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar made the disclosure during the Combined graduation of Basic Regiment Officers, airmen and Gunnery II Course and special forces course 2017, at the Military Training Centre NAF base in Kaduna.

The Air Chief was represented by Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, AVM Samson Akpasa.

Abubakar said the 414 personnel undergone various special courses, which include intermediate regiment airmen course and special forces course, others are basic regiment officers course and basic regiment airmen,and airwomen course.

“All these culminated to the force protection in complex air ground environment course.

“The knowledge you have acquired couple with the practical exercise in basic field tactics, weapon training, map reading and airfield defence training are designed to prepare you for prompt deployment as the need arises.

“I am sure you have imbibed the attributes of the military profession absolutely loyalty discipline, honesty, intelligence, accountability, teamwork and courage among other values.

“I want you to note that it is the possession of these virtues that binds all ranks in the service,” he said

Abubakar reminded the personnel that the service invested enormous resources in accomplishing the training, saying “it is therefore desirable that you reciprocate the good gesture.”

He said that NAF will continue to support all efforts to make the regiment a fighting force with the requisite capacity in the protection of NAF asset.

The Air Chief appreciated the unending support of President Muhammadu Buhari, who adequately provided funding for training and operational activities of NAF.

Earlier the Commandant Regiment Training Centre, Group Captain, Isa’ac Subi , said the curriculum of regiment training centre were re-structured to make more effective and efficient in training personnel to meet changing complexities of military operation.

Subi said the topics covered include, understanding threats, the motivation, methodologies of attack, troops leading, signal communication, combat medics counter terrorism among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the training were conducted by the Israeli Military Training Organisation and British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT). (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAF graduates 414 special forces

— 1st December 2017

The Nigerian Air Force, on Thursday, graduated 414 special forces of its personnel out which 396 were airmen, airwomen and 18 were Officers. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar made the disclosure during the Combined graduation of Basic Regiment Officers, airmen and Gunnery II Course and special forces course 2017, at the Military…

  • Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019

    — 1st December 2017

    Youths in Ebonyi State on Wednesday hit back at the National Leader of the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, Mr. Frank Ngwu, describing his comments on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the national leadership of the party as “reckless”. A statement by the chairman of Ebonyi APC Youth Forum in Abakaliki, Dr. Uche Abia not…

  • NBS, UNICEF launch MICS 2017 in North East

    — 1st December 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The National Bureau of Statistics, in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has launched the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2016-2017 in the north east region. The launch of the scheme was held at Chartwell Hotel and Suites, Bauchi, on Thursday. The MICS 2016 was supported by UNICEF, UNFPA,…

  • 2 remanded for sale, distribution of cloned soap brand

    — 1st December 2017

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, remanded one Mr. Taju Ayagi and a Kano-based businesswoman, Mrs. Stella Ogochukwu, till December 7, for an alleged sales and distribution of cloned cosmetic products belonging to a Lagos based company, Eva Complexion Care Soap Products. The accused persons were arraigned by…

  • Poverty, unemployment threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Zwingina

    — 1st December 2017

    From: Okwe Obi, Abuja Ahead of the forthcoming National Political Summit of Save Democracy Group (SDG) Africa, Chairman of the newly constituted governing board of the body, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, has said the current state of affairs in Nigeria, especially poverty, economic hardship and unemployment, are indicative that democracy is in danger. Speaking at the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share