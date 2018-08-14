– The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / NAF fighter jet bombs insurgents’ stronghold, kills scores in Zamfara
FIGHTER JET

NAF fighter jet bombs insurgents’ stronghold, kills scores in Zamfara

— 14th August 2018

A fighter aircraft and helicopter gunship were dispatched to attack the location within the forest. Upon arrival over the objective, several bandits were seen on motorcycles.

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its personnel on internal security operations in Zamfara State have killed scores of bandits terrorising the people of the state. The bandits were killed in Sububu Forest, Birni Magaji and Rugu Forest following air strikes and helicopter gunship attacks on the stronghold of the terrorists.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 10 in fresh Zamfara attack –Police

NAF director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said that the air interdictions and reconnaissance missions against the bandits were carried out in quick succession between August 9 and 11.

According to him, some of the bandits were neutralised quickly as they were discovered to be advancing for an attack on Birni Magaji village with automatic weapons mounted on motorcycles.

Daramola, in the statement, said: “The Nigerian Air Force Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Diran Mikiya has notched up another series of successful operations against armed bandits in the northwest of the country. The successes were recorded in recent air interdiction and armed reconnaissance missions conducted from 9 to 11 August, 2018, resulting in the neutralisation of armed bandits in Sububu Forest, Birnin Magaji and Rugu Forest in Zamfara State.

READ ALSO: NAF, IGP deploy special force, fighter jets in Benue, Taraba, Plateau

“The attack at Sububu Forest was executed in the afternoon of August 9, 2018, following the discovery of a bandits’ hideout within the forest. Earlier in the morning on the same day, the ATF had conducted a coordinated clearance operation involving NAF Special Forces at a suspected armed bandits’ camp on the outskirts of Galadi in the northwest of Zamfara State. During this operation, the bandits were discovered to have vacated the camp and dispersed into the nearby Sububu Forest. Consequently, the ATF dispatched a combat aircraft for armed

reconnaissance to seek out and destroy the bandits. The aircraft subsequently spotted a large number of bandits within the forest and neutralized them.

“Similarly, on August 10, 2018, a combat helicopter on a reconnaissance mission spotted a group of bandits, armed with automatic weapons and mounted on motorcycles, at a location about 6km northeast of Birnin Magaji in the eastern part of Zamfara State.

From all indications, the bandits were advancing for an attack on Birnin Magaji. Accordingly, another helicopter gunship was scrambled to provide additional combat support. Both helicopters effectively engaged the bandits and neutralised many of them.

“Furthermore, on August 11, 2018, the ATF conducted another successful attack that neutralised bandits at Rugu Forest. The mission was initiated based on credible intelligence that a location on the fringes of Rugu Forest near Ajia, in the eastern part of Zamfara State, was being used by the bandits as a logistics staging area for the supply of arms and ammunition. Accordingly, a fighter aircraft and helicopter gunship were dispatched to attack the location within the forest. Upon arrival over the objective, several bandits were seen on motorcycles. They were attacked and neutralised in successive strikes by the two aircraft.

READ ALSO: Over 5,000 Zamfara IDPs now back home – Army

“Operation Diran Mikiya, which commenced on July 31, 2018, is an intensive air operation aimed at locating and neutralising armed bandits with a view to stopping killings, cattle rustling and other criminal activities in the North-West. The NAF continues to solicit useful information from the general populace to facilitate the success of the operation.”

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th August 2018 at 6:08 am
    Fairy tales of the vanquished enemy. It is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

MEETING

Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole

— 14th August 2018

• As NASS aborts reconvening Fred Itua, Abuja Following the abortion of the much-touted National Assembly reconvening, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and senators of the ruling party, last night met in Abuja, for the fifth time since his emergence in June. Although the meeting was still ongoing at press time,…

  • PDP SENATORS

    PDP senators go to court

    — 14th August 2018

    – PDP Senators seek order to stop Saraki’s impeachment Godwin Tsa, Abuja The alleged plot to sack the leadership of the Senate took a legal dimension with a suit by senators Rafiu Adebayo (Kwara South) and Isa Misau (Bauchi Central) against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of…

  • RECONVENING

    Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date

    — 14th August 2018

    In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. The visit lasted about two hours behind closed doors.It took place at…

  • 2019 JOINT TICKET

    2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency

    — 14th August 2018

    The presidential media said added that ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo joint ticket. • Says APC victories in weekend’s by-elections confirm popularity Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has confirmed that it will, again, be a joint-ticket in 2019 presidential election, as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo…

  • WITCH HUNT - EFCC DOES NOT

    EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu

    — 14th August 2018

    – Says anti-graft agency has secured 150 convictions Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has dismissed the speculations that the anti-graft agency is being used to witch-hunt the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. READ ALSO: Sack Magu now, Wike tells Osinbajo Besides, he…

