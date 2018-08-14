NAF fighter jet bombs insurgents’ stronghold, kills scores in Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its personnel on internal security operations in Zamfara State have killed scores of bandits terrorising the people of the state. The bandits were killed in Sububu Forest, Birni Magaji and Rugu Forest following air strikes and helicopter gunship attacks on the stronghold of the terrorists. READ ALSO: Bandits kill 10 in fresh Zamfara attack –Police NAF director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said that the air interdictions and reconnaissance missions against the bandits were carried out in quick succession between August 9 and 11.

According to him, some of the bandits were neutralised quickly as they were discovered to be advancing for an attack on Birni Magaji village with automatic weapons mounted on motorcycles. Daramola, in the statement, said: "The Nigerian Air Force Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Diran Mikiya has notched up another series of successful operations against armed bandits in the northwest of the country. The successes were recorded in recent air interdiction and armed reconnaissance missions conducted from 9 to 11 August, 2018, resulting in the neutralisation of armed bandits in Sububu Forest, Birnin Magaji and Rugu Forest in Zamfara State.

“The attack at Sububu Forest was executed in the afternoon of August 9, 2018, following the discovery of a bandits’ hideout within the forest. Earlier in the morning on the same day, the ATF had conducted a coordinated clearance operation involving NAF Special Forces at a suspected armed bandits’ camp on the outskirts of Galadi in the northwest of Zamfara State. During this operation, the bandits were discovered to have vacated the camp and dispersed into the nearby Sububu Forest. Consequently, the ATF dispatched a combat aircraft for armed