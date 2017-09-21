NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camp

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday that it has destroyed several Boko Haram terrorists camps in Borno state with its just concluded exercise, code named “Operation RUWAN WUTA l”.

The exercise, the force said, is aimed at inflicting significant injury on the terrorists hideouts and degrade their ability to operate freely, adding that the bombardment led to the destruction of the terrorists hideouts at Parisu, Njimia, Zanari, Garin Maloma, Yale Market, Mungusum, Arra and Kote.

The Sokesman for the force, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, who disclosed this in statement, said a comprehensive check on the attacked locations after the 10-day operation revealed the complete absence of terrorists activities in the Sambisa forest.

He said: “The NAF, conducted a total of 129 missions in 180 sorties within a total of over 208 flying hours. “Operation RUWAN WUTA, was essentially an intensive day and night aerial bombardment of locations where Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) were attempting to recolonize in Northeastern Nigeria”.

While explaining that the Operation, which lasted from 7-16 September 2017, ended with a medical outreach programme, where free medical treatment were provided to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps near Maiduguri, the Sambisa general area and Rann, in particular.

He also said the NAF conducted free surgeries for IDPs and airlifted those who needed surgical interventions to its Medical Centre in Maiduguri where necessary.

Over 700, IDPs in Rann, were said to have received free medical treatment while free surgical interventions were carried out on 146 IDPs out of the 1,032 that were screened. He listed the free surgical interventions conducted on the IDPs to included 90, eye surgeries and 56 general surgeries while 60 other IDPs received free medicated eyeglasses.