Home / National / NAF destroys more Boko Haram structures in Sambisa area

NAF destroys more Boko Haram structures in Sambisa area

— 12th September 2017

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed more structures in Borno State used by Boko Haram insurgents as meeting points.

This NAF announced this in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters,Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adesanya explained that on the fourth day of an ongoing intensive bombardment of the insurgents’ hideouts in the Sambisa General Area, the airforce conducted air interdiction on Boko Haram’s settlement in Njimia on September 10.

“NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms had previously confirmed that several structures used by the terrorists as meeting points were in the location.

“The air interdiction was conducted by the Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft, which took turns to attack the location with bombs.

“Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment showed that the targeted insurgent’s structures were destroyed as a result of the attacks,” he said.

The director said that the attacks were designed to further break the will and capability of the insurgents to regroup against the air force.

Some buildings used by the insurgents in Borno, especially in the Sambisa General Area, had earlier been destroyed by the military in the newly launched operation. (NAN)

