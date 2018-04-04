The Sun News
Zamfara FORCES

Zamfara killings: NAF deploys Special Forces to curb renewed attacks

— 4th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed its special forces to Zamfara State to curb activities of renewed killings by bandits in that state.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya, said the Special Forces were specifically deployed to Gusau, the state capital, following the recent attacks on Bawan Daji Community in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State where innocent lives were lost.

Adetokunbo who made this known in a statement said the deployment which was at the instance of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar was “part of efforts to stop the incessant banditry attacks” in the state.

The Special Forces, according to Adesanya, “were trained in asymmetric warfare and airlifted from Kaduna with the NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft to complement the efforts of other security forces on ground to prevent further attack on innocent citizens.”

Adesanya, in the statement said, “The personnel and other supporting staff would operate from the recently established 207 Quick Response Group in Gusau, where they would reinforce the existing Regiment personnel in the Unit in support of the ongoing Operation SHARAN DAJI in the State, ”

“In his address to the troops at Gusau shortly before their deployment earlier Tuesday, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Ismaila Kaita, announced that the Special Forces would be further deployed to remote areas of Zamfara State where they would be engaged in Internal Security operations.

“He therefore further urged them to effectively utilize their experience and training to protect the lives and properties of the people of Zamfara State. He added that the NAF leadership expects the Special Forces to exhibit the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights in discharging their duties.

“In recent times, the NAF has taken additional measures to enhance its contributions to tackling Internal Security challenges in the country, in fulfillment of its constitutional responsibility.

“In addition to earlier established Quick Response Groups and Wings and the deployment of NAF Special Forces to various states, the NAF recently established Quick Response Wings at Agatu, Doma and Nguroje in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states respectively to bring security closer to those in the relatively remote areas. Arrangements are also ongoing to establish a new Quick Response Group in Jalingo, Taraba State to superintend the activities of the 3 new Quick Response Wings.”

