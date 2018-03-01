The Sun News
Home / National / NAF denies deploying 100 aircraft in search of abducted Dapchi school girls

NAF denies deploying 100 aircraft in search of abducted Dapchi school girls

— 1st March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied news making the rounds that it had deployed 100 aircraft to the north east to search of the missing female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College  (GGSTC) in Dapchi, Yobe State.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, had, while on a courtesy visit to Yobe State, revealed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had deployed at least 100 fighter jets as the search for the 110 schoolgirls abducted on February 19, while the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar relocated to Yobe state.

In the report quoted by a national daily (not The Sun), said that already 20 of the jets had flown 200 hours as at late Monday, February 26, according to a fact sheet on the search released by the Minister of Information,  Lai Mohammed.

The report had also quoted General Monguno, who visited Governor Ibrahim Gaidam in Damaturu, the Yobe state, on Tuesday, February 27, as announcing that 80 other planes would join the search for the girls.

“The Nigerian Air Force has deployed 20 aircraft in Maiduguri and 80 others on their way. So far, 200 hours have been utilised in flying sorties looking for these girls.

“We have also been made aware of the fact that the Nigerian Air Force will step up its operation regardless of the very hard and severe weather condition,” Monguno said.

But in a swift reaction, the NAF, denied the report saying that the NSA, who was in company of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar during the visit only spoke about the number of sorties the NAF had conducted in the course of searching for the missing girls.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, in Abuja, who made this known in a statement that,  “The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to a statement being circulated to the effect that 100 NAF aircraft had been deployed in search of the missing Dapchi girls.

“While paying a courtesy call on the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam in company of the Chief of the Air Staff, on 27 February 2018, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, indeed spoke about the number of sorties so far conducted by NAF aircraft in the course of searching for the missing girls within a stated period.

“Obviously, the number of sorties does not equate the number of aircraft deployed.”

 

