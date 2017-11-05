NAF bombs meeting of terrorists in Sambisa

In the closing stages of Operation RUWAN WUTA II, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) continued to rain significant fire on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideouts, with intensive day and night aerial bombardments.

On 30 October 2017, the NAF conducted an air interdiction mission on a blue-roofed structure in TALALA, a BHT infested location in Sambisa.

Intelligence reports from NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms as well as Human Intelligence had revealed that a sizeable number of BHTs were holding a meeting in the blue-roofed building.

Consequently, a NAF fighter aircraft was scrambled to attack the building.

Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the building and its occupants were neutralized as a result of the air strike.

It would be recalled that the NAF initiated Operation RUWAN WUTA II, on 23 October 2017, to further decimate the ability of the BHTs to freely operate with a view to giving advantage to our surface forces and thereby frustrate the efforts of the BHTs to recapture any Nigerian territory.

Source: PRNigeria