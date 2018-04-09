NADDC, Nissan partner to lift Nigeria’s auto industry

Moses Akaigwe 08072100049

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has concluded arrangements to partner with global auto manufacturer, Nissan Motor Corporation, as part of its plan to make Nigeria the automotive design and development hub in Africa.

This latest initiative is coming even as NADDC fortifies its efforts at creating more skills and job opportunities for Nigerians through its auto test centres located in various parts of the county.

This was announced by the Director General of NADDC, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, following a successful meeting with Nissan’s Executive Vice President for Africa, Middle East and India, Mr. Peyman Kargar, at the auto maker’s office in Lagos.

Aliyu said Nissan, through its partner, Stallion Motors, is committed to making more significant investments in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

He said the Nissan vehicle assembly plant which covers over 380 hectares in Lagos, already produces four vehicles, including Patrol sports utility vehicles (SUV), Almeria sedan, Urban mini buses and pick-up truck.

Aliyu remarked that activities at the plant are a testament to the auto maker’s commitment to growing its investments and footprints in Nigeria.

Following the meeting with NADDC Director General and his team, the visitors reiterated that auto manufacturer was committed to working even more closely with NADDC in order to develop the automotive industry in Nigeria.

According to the Director General, NADDC is also currently actively working with other global automobile manufacturers, including BMW, Ford,Toyota, Volkswagen towards setting up operations to produce their vehicles locally, thereby employing thousands of Nigerians in the process.

He further disclosed that NADDC has structured the National Automotive Industrial Development Plan in full support of local automotive manufacturing, and is continuously and actively working with relevant stakeholders to provide a vehicle financing scheme so Nigerians won’t have to put down 100 percent cash when buying new cars.

With these initiatives already being put in place by the NADDC, Nigeria will move from a place where there are few highly expensive cars and millions of cheap very old ones, but a place where there are millions of modern new cars and even more of current high-end ones.

Giving insight into how the country would benefit from these initiatives, the Director General disclosed that NADDC is in the process of building three test centres in Lagos, Enugu and Zaria to make sure that the cars and components produced, sold and used in the country are world standard.

“NADDC is working on building PPP Automotive supplier Parks in Nnewi, Kaduna and Oshogbo that would go into automotive components production, and the agency is engaging NAACAM of South Africa, a consortium of OEM components manufacturers that supply the big global automotive companies, NAACAM will support as part of a body of many international technical partners”.

He added that the council is strongly supporting local automotive producers, pointing out that other manufacturers such as Honda, Ford,Fuso and Yutong, are already producing vehicles in Nigeria.

“ Innoson is producing its own vehicles in Nnewi. Peugeot in Kaduna has introduced new models that it produces. Nigeria would soon start production of advanced vehicles used in developed countries”, the director general said.

According to him, “Nigerians can’t afford to continue to drive old and dilapidated vehicles. Every Nigeria has the right to be able to afford and use a brand new vehicle that is safe, effective and efficient.

NADDC will continue to work with very strong and relevant partners. This will allow every Nigerian to afford vehicle whether for personal or commercial use,” he added.