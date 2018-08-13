– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final
13th August 2018 - Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80
13th August 2018 - PGA Championship: Spieth fails to join grand slam club
13th August 2018 - ITTF challenge: Ambode pledges bigger tourney in 2019
13th August 2018 - Giwa-led board sacks NFF General Secretary Sanusi
13th August 2018 - Ghana beat New Zealand to bow out with win
13th August 2018 - Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity
13th August 2018 - England beat Mexico 6-1 to win France 2018 Group B
13th August 2018 - Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence
13th August 2018 - Enugu west senatorial district holds prayers for Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi, others
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final
Rafael Nadal

Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final

— 13th August 2018

NAN

Rafael Nadal ended the red-hot run of Greek upstart Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-2 7-6(4) win on Sunday for the Spanish top seed to earn his fourth Rogers Cup championship.

Tsitsipas, who was contending the Masters 1000 title on his 20th birthday after four consecutive wins over top-10 players in Toronto, threw all he had at Nadal.

But he was ultimately unable to beat the world number one.

The Athens native did well to serve out at love in the first game, but Nadal took over as he broke back in each of his next two chances.

READ ALSO PGA Championship: Spieth fails to join grand slam club

The Spaniard then sealed the opening set in 34 minutes when Tsitsipas sent a routine forehand into the net.

Rafael Nadal, much to the dismay of the many flag-waving Greek supporters in attendance, denied a spirited challenge from the world number 27 in the second set.

It helped him to clinch a record-extending 33rd Masters 1000 title and first since Cincinnati in 2013.

Tsitsipas earned his first break of the match in the 10th game of the second set and then held serve to pull within one game of levelling the contest.

But Nadal, who had looked out of sorts for a short spell, found his way out of the jam.

The win made the 32-year-old Spaniard, who also won the Rogers Cup in 2005, 2008 and 2013, the fourth player in the Open Era to win 80 titles.

He joined a club that includes Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (98) and Ivan Lendl (94).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAROMBI

Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80

— 13th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the General Overseer Emeritus of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and founder of the Refreshing Ministries International, Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, on his 80th birthday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari extolled Farombi’s loyalty and commitment to…

  • FERTILISER

    Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity

    — 13th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has trained farmers in Ebonyi State on the best ways of applying fertilisers to their crops, which would enhance productivity. The group said the training became necessary because of the need to enhance the nation’s agricultural productivity which would enable food security. Executive…

  • OKOH

    Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence

    — 13th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has warned youths to shun thuggery and any act of violence during the forthcoming 2019 general election. Okoh gave the charge at the 61st annual National Youth Conference of the National Council of the Anglican…

  • ENUGU WEST

    Enugu west senatorial district holds prayers for Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi, others

    — 13th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka and Raphael Ede, Enugu Agwu Local Government Area secretariat’s pavilion in Enugu State was filled to the  brim last weekend ,when over 5,000 Christians from Enugu west senatorial district and beyond congregated to pray for the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and peace in Nigeria. Delivering the sermon,…

  • OBASEKI

    My administration not hindered by debt – Obaseki

    — 13th August 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said his administration is not hindered by huge inherited debts as being reported in some quarters. The governor, who was reacting to some publications’ headlines in a statement, at the weekend, said the report is completely false and none of the media outfits that published it can provide any proof,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share