The Sun News
Latest
29th April 2018 - Nadal reaches Barcelona Open final
29th April 2018 - LMC fines Heartland N6.25m, bans Oparaku
29th April 2018 - Preferring a rich man doesn’t make you a gold digger
29th April 2018 - Why APC,PDP ‘ll not fly in 2019 –Dara
29th April 2018 - How women change men’s behaviour
29th April 2018 - “Hello I am here, I can hear you!”
29th April 2018 - Xenophobia: Nigerians knock Buhari
29th April 2018 - Darkness
29th April 2018 - The Black man’s burden (1)
29th April 2018 - The Benue killings
Home / Sports / Nadal reaches Barcelona Open final

Nadal reaches Barcelona Open final

— 29th April 2018

Rafael Nadal racked up the 400th clay court victory of his career on Saturday as he swept past Belgium’s David Goffin 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Barcelona final and stand just one win from an 11th title in the Spanish city.

World number one Nadal also extended his winning streak on clay to 44 consecutive sets as he downed Goffin for a third time in three meetings on the red dirt surface he has dominated for more than a decade.

In today’s final, the 31-year-old Spaniard, fresh from an 11th Monte Carlo title last weekend, will face Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal slipped a break down at 0-2 to fourth seed Goffin in the first set on Saturday but that was the only blip on his afternoon.

Goffin saved two match points in the sixth game of the second set but a weary forehand went long on the third and Nadal celebrated with fists punched to the sky.

Earlier, Tsitsipas stormed into the Barcelona Open final by beating Spain’s world number 11 Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5 6-3.

World number one and defending champion Rafael Nadal meets Belgian David Goffin in the other semifinal later on Saturday to determine who will face Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

Tsitsipas, 19, had pulled off the biggest win of his career on Friday before by stunning last year’s finalist and world number seven Dominic Thiem in straight sets and was the underdog against Carreno Busta, who is ranked 52 places above him.

The youngster got off to a flying start as he broke his opponent in the second game and marched into a 4-1 lead. The Spaniard hit back with a break to level at 5-5 but wasted a chance to break again and lost his serve to concede the set.

Tsitsipas, ranked 63rd, broke the 27-year-old for a third time to pull 4-2 ahead in the second and eventually served out the match, collapsing to the ground in elation as he won on his second match point when Carreno Busta hit beyond the baseline.

Tsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to reach an ATP final since 1973 when Nicholas Kalogeropoulos made the final of the now defunct

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why APC,PDP ‘ll not fly in 2019 –Dara

— 29th April 2018

… Says voters ‘ll shock Buhari Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Presidential Candidate of the National Transformation Party in 2011, Dr. John Dara, has predicted a tough political battle during next year’s polls, declaring that the electorate will shock the political class during the general elections. Dr Dara who is again eyeing the plum job in 2019…

  • Darkness

    — 29th April 2018

    Nothing is as it should be. The sky is dark, ominous, yet the heavy cloud doesn’t seem to be pregnant with rain. The heaven seems to be shut against this land. All it pours is blood. Our land is hot and thirsty and the skies smile only to bare its bloodstained teeth. There is so…

  • PDP

    Buhari ruining our democracy, PDP tells Trump

    — 29th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja As President Muhammadu Buhari begins his official visit to the United States of America (USA) today, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has drawn the attention of the US President, Donald Trump  to alleged  constitutional and human rights violations in the country under his administration. Speaking on the state of the nation at a…

  • Revealed: How IBB, Obj run Nigeria – Kenny Martins

    — 29th April 2018

    . . Amazing nation’s over 2 decades political undercurrents, power play Chidi Obineche Although he has been an active political player for more than two decades, Chief Kenny Martins is best known as the chairman of the Police Equipment Trust Fund (PETF). In this interview with Sunday Sun, he re-lives the undercurrents of politics, intrigues at critical periods of the nation’s life…

  • Mother of five killed in building collapse in Aba

    — 29th April 2018

    • Body dismembered as father is hospitalized over shock Okey Sampson, Aba  Death, which is for all mortals, according to the Bible, is emblematically a thief, a hooded figure with a scythe; the grim reaper that reaps where it did not sow. When it creeps in quietude envelopes the environment, so goes an Igbo adage….

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share